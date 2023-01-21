Aquaman 2: Jason Momoa Teases Filming Scenes With Multiple Versions of Batman

Warner Bros. Discovery has been making some major changes to their DC movie franchise and the latest just so happens to be appointing James Gunn and Peter Safran as co-CEOs of the newly created DC Studios. Gunn and Safran are heavily rumored to be rebooting the DC Universe, and that rumor has only been amplified when Gunn revealed he was writing a new Superman movie without Henry Cavill. Gunn has been responding to fans on Twitter to calm their nerves and answer their questions, but they won't reveal anything until later this month. One of the biggest rumors is that Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom star Jason Momoa will not reprise his role as the titular character and will instead play Lobo in the new DCU. But the actor has since denied the rumor in multiple ways. Momoa is currently at Sundance promoting the documentary Deep Rising, which he narrated, and he revealed a major detail about his upcoming DC movie. During a recent interview with The Wrap, Momoa revealed that there will be multiple versions of Batman in the sequel.

"I shot with a couple different Batmans," Momoa told the trade. "But you just don't know what's going on and we'll see what the end product is."

Gunn and Safran began their jobs as Co-CEO's of DC Studios last year and it's safe to say that the future of DC is looking bright. When the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery boss, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

Johnson's Black Adam was the lates DC film to be released in theaters. Black Adam stars Johnson and will also feature Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast.

What do you think about this? Are you excited for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!