Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Home Video Release Date Announced (Exclusive)

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is about to swim onto home media. Today, Warner Bros. Entertainment and ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal that Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be released on Digital on Tuesday, January 23rd, and will be available to own for $24.99 and rent in a 48-hour window for $19.99 on participating digital platforms. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will then be released on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on Tuesday, March 12th.

To celebrate this news, ComicBook.com can debut an exclusive clip from the home release, which shows Arthur Curry / Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and Orm (Patrick Wilson) attempting an unlikely escape.

What Special Features Will Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Have?

Premium Digital Ownership of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will include Aquaman Through Fire and Water, an original motion comic from DC. The 4K UHD and Blu-ray of the film will contain the Special Feature Atlantean Blood Is Thicker Than Water, which explores the dynamic between Aquaman and Orm. The following special features will be available on Premium Digital Ownership, 4K UHD, and Blu-ray:

Finding the Lost Kingdom: Go behind the scenes as director James Wan reveals how he and the cast and crew pulled off their biggest endeavor yet, an epic sequel to the largest grossing film in the history of DC.

Aquaman: Worlds Above and Below: When the filmmakers set out to create a sequel that eclipsed the original in scale and scope, they knew they would have to send Arthur and the rest of the cast to all kinds of new wild and wonderful worlds both above and below the sea.

It's a Manta World: Black Manta is more powerful than ever now that he has discovered the Lost Kingdom of Necrus and taken possession of the Black Trident. From inspiration to execution, filmmakers reveal how they leveled Black Manta up to the realm of supervillains.

Necrus, The Lost Black City: Ages ago the great battle for the earth took place here, in this legendary lost Atlantean city. Discover how the filmmakers created the Black City from its "surface city" concept and its inhabitants: Undead Necrusians (Zombies), to its execution.

Escape from the Deserter World: From idea to execution, explore how the filmmakers created this barren desert landscape and the Deserter Prison, how its creatures and inhabitants were brought to life, and how they planned and executed the daring Orm "breakout" sequence.

Brawling at Kingfish's Lair: The Citadel is the last frontier of the ocean, a deep trench filled with sunken old ships, stacked high like a rusty city. From concept to completion, discover Kingfish's Lair, a bar within, where the worst of the worst hang out.

Oh TOPO!: The Tactical Observation and Pursuit Operative Octopus is a living legend and all-time fan favorite. Director James Wan and the filmmakers discuss the decision behind bringing TOPO back to the sequel and its promotion to Arthur's on-screen sidekick.

What Is Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom About?

In Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father's death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all. This time Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman's family, and the world, from irreversible destruction.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom sees the return of Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Patrick Wilson as Orm, Amber Heard as Mera, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, and Randall Park as Stephen Shin. Jani Zhao will play new character Stingray, Indya Moore will play Karshon, and Vincent Regan will play Atlan, who was previously portrayed by Graham McTavish in Aquaman.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is directed by James Wan, with a script from David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick. Producers include Wan and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran.

As mentioned above, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be released on Digital on Tuesday, January 23rd, followed by a released on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on Tuesday, March 12th.