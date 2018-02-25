‘Aquaman’ Movie Action Reportedly Puts ‘Wonder Woman’ And ‘Justice League’ To Shame

Jeff Snieder, host of Popcorn Talk’s Meet the Movie Press, says early buzz around Aquaman is good — and its action scenes reportedly “put Wonder Woman and Justice League to shame.”

Snieder and Umberto Gonzalez discussed Aquaman‘s early test screenings held Wednesday on the Warner Bros. lot and its subsequent positive reception, following first-hand accounts shared to social media sites Twitter and Reddit.

“I heard it was great, man,” Gonzalez said. He added, “Someone else told me it was a palette cleanser for them, for DC, what’s happened with the Zack Snyder films. So high hopes for that one and Shazam.”

“I heard that it plays like an Indiana Jones movie and that the action puts Wonder Woman and Justice League to shame. That is what I heard,” Sneider said.

“And that would make sense — James Wan is an experienced action director, I would expect the action to really be awesome,” Sneider said. “And the fact that I imagine a lot of it is going to be underwater, too, is a different element than we’ve seen in a lot of these movies. So I’m not surprised that I heard reports that the action is awesome.”

Wan, who has directed horror hits Saw and The Conjuring, recently steered Furious 7 to $1.5 billion in 2015. The smash hit blockbuster was praised for its high-octane action and its heart, most notably its emotional sendoff for departed leading man Paul Walker.

Batman-News.com, citing two sources, reported Aquaman has “tons of action” but is “a very emotional movie as well.”

Aquaman actor Jason Momoa made his debut as the classic DC Comics superhero in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice before reprising the role in Justice League, which received a critical lashing and a poor box office performance.

Momoa, who was cast by original Justice League director Zack Snyder, defended the film, saying he tries to “stay the f—k away from what people say.”

“Some of my friends said, ‘Justice League isn’t doing well’ and it kind of bummed me out,” he admitted. “But I didn’t want to look it up. I don’t want to look up the bad and the negativity. I don’t think that’s useful; it doesn’t help.”

“You can’t get into the whole ‘why this, why that,’” he explained.

“If people love what we did with Aquaman, it’s all [Zack Snyder] — it’s his brainchild. He came in with, ‘I’m going to make Aquaman a badass and I’m going to change stuff, and change the myths about this guy.’ And I busted my ass.”

Justice League comes to 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray March 13. Aquaman, starring Momoa, Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman, Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Michael K. Williams, Dolph Lundgren and Willem Dafoe, opens December 21.