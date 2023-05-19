Jason Momoa Says His Fast & Furious: Fast X Villain Is Unlike Anything Else He's Done

Aquaman star Jason Momoa is shifting gears to play an "evil" and "sadistic" villain in Fast X. The Fast & Furious sequel welcomes the Dune actor to the Fast family, joining franchise regulars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Sung Kang, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jason Statham, and John Cena. While little has been revealed about the Louis Leterrier-directed 10th installment of the Fast Saga, speeding into theaters next May, Momoa shared new details about the character he says is unlike any he's played before.

"I've never played a character that, what's the word — he's evil and quirky and androgynous," Momoa told Entertainment Tonight at the premiere for the third and final season of Apple TV+'s See. "He's very sadistic and fun. It's very bizarre."

Momoa, whose early roles included Khal Drogo on Game of Thrones and a bad guy hitman in 2012's Bullet to the Head, noted he hadn't played a villain in a "very, very long time."

The Fast X cast also includes Charlize Theron, reprising her role as cyberterrorist Cipher, and Helen Mirren, the fast-wheeling matriarch of the Shaw clan. Along with Momoa, other Fast & Furious newcomers appearing in Fast X are Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad), Alan Ritchson (Reacher), and Rita Moreno (West Side Story).

Momoa previously compared his as-yet-unnamed villain to "a peacock at the highest level," describing the character as "ornery" and "misunderstood."

"It's been hard because people always think I'm just this dude who plays [macho characters]," Momoa recently told GQ. "But I want to be moved, I want something new. Things are changing, and even the villain roles I'm playing now are eccentric."

The Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom star continued, "I get to shoot with some really cool people that I have never — I get to work with Charlize, first up, which I'm really excited about. She's amazing. Then I get to go to some cool places. Obviously, working with the whole cast — most of the cast."

Universal Pictures is set to open Fast X only in theaters on May 19, 2023.