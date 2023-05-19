Fast X: Jason Momoa Teases "Eccentric" New Villain in The Fast Saga

The Fast & the Furious movies are headed towards their epic conclusion, with a two-part finale set to bring the main part of the franchise to a close. The next film in the saga, Fast X, will feature a mixture of new and returning faces, including Aquaman star Jason Momoa, who was been cast in a currently-unknown villain role in the project. In a recent interview with GQ, Momoa shed a bit more light on his mysterious character, revealing that the villain drives around a lavender car and has matching purple and pink painted toenails, saying, "I'm a peacock at the highest level and I'm having the time of my life."

"It's been hard because people always think I'm just this dude who plays [macho characters]," Momoa explained in the interview. "But I want to be moved, I want something new. Things are changing, and even the villain roles I'm playing now are eccentric."

Momoa previously teased what fans could expect from his character, as well as the experience of being on the film's set.

"He's amazing. He's ornery. He's misunderstood," Momoa said of his character. "I get to shoot with some really cool people that I have never -- I get to work with Charlize [Theron] first up, which I'm really excited about. She's amazing Then I get to go to some cool places. Obviously work with the whole cast -- most of the cast."

Fast X will also see the return of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Michael Rooker, Scott Eastwood, and Charlize Theron. New cast members also include Rita Moreno, Alan Ritchson, Daniela Melchior, and Brie Larson. The film will be directed by Louis Leterrier, following the departure of Justin Lin earlier this spring. Fast X is lined up to be released next year, after previously having been delayed by a month. The cast and crew of the film have indicated that it will be worth the wait.

"It is back-to-back," Diesel previously told ComicBook.com. "The target release date is 02/23 for the first one and 02/24 for the second one. We were supposed to release this movie last year, prior to the pandemic. So I guess what's different about this release is that we're a year into development and pre-production on Fast 10. And so I'm doing these interviews and it's bizarre because I have to go back to Fast 9. I'm celebrating the release of Fast 9, but I have so much more to celebrate."

Are you excited to see Jason Momoa in Fast X? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Fast X is poised to drop in theaters on May 19, 2023.