Army of the Dead Rotten Tomatoes Score Has Arrived

17 years after the debut of Dawn of the Dead, director Zack Snyder finally makes his return to the zombie genre with Netflix's new heist thriller, Army of the Dead. Fans have been waiting anxiously to see how Snyder would follow up his time with DC, and what his comeback horror film would look like all these years later. The new film doesn't arrive on Netflix until May 21st, after a one week stint in select theaters, but the review embargo for Army of the Dead was lifted on Tuesday morning and critics all over the Internet published their thoughts.

As reviews started going live on Tuesday, they were collected by Rotten Tomatoes and the site has now posted an aggregate score for Army of the Dead. At the time of writing this article, Army of the Dead boasts an impressive 76% score on Rotten Tomatoes, giving it the "Fresh" designation.

This score will undoubtedly fluctuate as more reviews are posted in the coming days and weeks, but it's promising to see such positive reactions out of the gate. 30 reviews have been posted to the site so far, and 23 of them have been positive. Only seven negative reviews have been counted to this point.

While the score will change at some point, it's rare that a score will change drastically in either direction after the initial score is posted, meaning that Army of the Dead will probably remain in the 65-80% range when all is said and done. There have been occasions in the past, however, where a film's score was changed significantly as more critics posted reviews.

Dave Bautista stars in Army of the Dead alongside Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana De La Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighofer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Garret Dillahunt, Tig Notaro, Raul Castillo, Huma S. Qureshi, Samantha Win, Richard Cetrone, and Michael Cassidy.

The official logline for Army of the Dead reads: "Following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted."

Army of the Dead will be released on Netflix on May 21st.