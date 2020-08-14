Army of the Dead: Zack Snyder Casts Tig Notaro to Replace Chris D'Elia

Director Zack Snyder's upcoming Netflix movie, Army of the Dead, may already be finished filming, but he's making a move to replace one of the film's stars following multiple allegations of sexual harassment. Earlier this year, comedian Chris D'Elia was accused of sexually harassing underage girls, which caused Snyder to completely recast his role in Army of the Dead. According to The Hollywood Reporter, actress and stand-up comic Tig Notaro will be replacing him.

Filming was completed last year, and Army of the Dead was deep into post-production when the pandemic caused things to shut down. However, Snyder will be bringing some folks back for a round of reshoots in order to insert Notaro into D'Elia's role.

Not every actor will be able to come back for these reshoots, so Snyder and his team will be mixing a few different techniques in order to make this recasting happen. Notaro will be filmed in some of the scenes with fellow actors, while others will see her acting in front of a green screen, to be inserted into the final film in post.

Known best for her stand-up comedy, Notaro has also appeared in Star Trek: Discovery, Transparent, New Girl, and Lucy in the Sky. Notaro wrote, produced, and starred in Amazon's series One Mississippi.

Dave Bautista leads the all-star cast of Army of the Dead, which tells the story of a group of mercenaries who venture into a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas to pull off a dangerous heist. The film also stars Ella Purnell, Ana De La Reguera, Theo Rossi, Huma Qureshi, Omari Hardwick, Hiroyuki Sanada, Garret Dillahunt, Matthias Schweighofer, Raul Castillo, Nora Arnezeder, and Samantha Win. Snyder co-wrote the screenplay for Army of the Dead with Shay Hatten.

At this time, there's been no word on how this recasting could affect the release schedule for Army of the Dead, if at all. The film doesn't have a firm release date yet but is expected to arrive in 2021.

What do you think of this recasting? Are you looking forward to Army of the Dead? Let us know in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.