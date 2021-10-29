Army Of Thieves Star Explains Why Zack Snyder Couldn’t Be More Involved

Army of Thieves is very much a product of Zack Snyder’s Netflix world which launched a franchise earlier this year when Army of the Dead hit the streaming service. Thieves serves as a prequel to the film which introduced a zombie-filled Las Vegas, bringing back only Matthias Schweighöfer from the cast for an origin story centered around the safecracker and how he earned is spot on Dead‘s heist team. Army of Thieves credits Snyder for creating the characters and as a producer on the film with Shay Hatten having written both Dead and this prequel. Due to filming during the pandemic, Snyder couldn’t be more hands on the with the film which sees Schweighöfer step in as a director.

When asked how involved in the production Snyder was, Army of Thieves star Nathalie Emmanuel explained he was “not really,” there for the day-to-day works “because of COVID.” It turns out, Snyder’s input was always present, even if he physically was not. “He couldn’t get out there,” Emmanuel explained. “We had very much felt [Zack and Deborah Snyder’s] presence and input and they were constantly giving us encouragement and notes from wherever they were shooting, because they had to do additional photography on Army of the Dead. We were in Prague, and they were wherever they were and it was really, it was such a shame that we couldn’t be there, that they couldn’t be there with us, but we very much felt their kind of presence and energy. I actually met them for the first time on Zoom, after we’d finished.”

It’s a rare case of stars aligning, seeing Schweighöfer go from starring in Army of the Dead to directing this Thieves prequel while simultaneously reprising his character. “Matthias is a kind of unusual case, and it’s kind of a perfect storm,” Snyder told ComicBook.com. “And so, it’s a great gift that we got from him. Not only being an amazing actor and having this amazing character, but also that he is a director and understands storytelling and dramatic direction and so he was able to have this ensemble cast and put them all together into a movie. So, thank God we had this happen.”

Schweighöfer had nothing but praise for Snyder, as well, revealing some of the influences he inherited while working under his direction on Dead before going on to Thieves. “His creativity and his fantastic eye. He has so much, his energy and his visionary ideas,” Schweighöfer said. “Zack told me if you want to create things, you really have to create. Take your time. Be there, be focus, be present. And dream big. You’re allowed to dream big. You can do everything. It’s your space. So yeah, that’s what I took. Because I’m a thief, that’s what I took from him on the set of Army of Thieves.”

Schweighöfer’s work as a director has seemingly landed quite well. Fans are approving of the film across social media and it earned a 4.5 out of 5 stars review from ComicBook.com!

