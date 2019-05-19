Arnold Schwarzenegger Not Pressing Charges Against Attacker

Arnold Schwarzenegger will not take action against the man who attacked him while taking selfies with fans during an Arnold Sports event in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Update: A lot of you have asked, but I’m not pressing charges. I hope this was a wake-up call, and he gets his life on the right track. But I’m moving on and I’d rather focus on the thousands of great athletes I met at @ArnoldSports Africa. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) May 19, 2019

“A lot of you have asked, but I’m not pressing charges,” Schwarzenegger tweeted Sunday. “I hope this was a wake-up call, and he gets his life on the right track. But I’m moving on and I’d rather focus on the thousands of great athletes I met at @ArnoldSports Africa.”

Videos that captured the attack, since widely spread on social media, show the 71-year-old Schwarzenegger interacting with fans when the unidentified man attacks Schwarzenegger from behind with a flying kick.

Schwarzenegger stumbles forward as the attacker, now on the ground, screams while being restrained by a security guard.

And if you have to share the video (I get it), pick a blurry one without whatever he was yelling so he doesn’t get the spotlight. By the way… block or charge? pic.twitter.com/TEmFRCZPEA — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) May 18, 2019

“Thanks for your concerns, but there is nothing to worry about,” Schwarzenegger tweeted after the May 18 assault.

“I thought I was just jostled by the crowd, which happens a lot. I only realized I was kicked when I saw the video like all of you. I’m just glad the idiot didn’t interrupt my Snapchat.”

In subsequent tweets, Schwarzenegger encouraged the focus remain on the 90 sports and the “24,000 athletes of all ages and abilities inspiring all of us to get off the couch.”

Another followup tweet saw the Terminator star share a video of an alternate angle of the attack, which lacks the man’s yelling heard in the original viral video.

“And if you have to share the video (I get it), pick a blurry one without whatever he was yelling so he doesn’t get the spotlight,” Schwarzenegger tweeted.

Schwarzenegger next reprises his role as The Terminator in the James Cameron-produced Terminator: Dark Fate, directed by Deadpool‘s Tim Miller. There Schwarzenegger is reunited with original Terminator and Terminator 2: Judgement Day co-star Linda Hamilton.