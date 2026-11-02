Arnold Schwarzenegger Becomes Santa in New Man With the Bag Trailer – WATCH

Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s next role is the one no one could have predicted: Santa Claus. After decades of leading the charge in the action movie genre, Schwarzenegger appears to have finally embraced his elder-statesman status in Hollywood, and grabbed the part that every old guy secretly wants: Saint Nick himself. In case it wasn’t clear he’s reached that level of his career, though, he’s starring alongside Reacher himself, Alan Ritchson, who appears poised to handle most of the action beats, even though they’re all pretty mischievous in tone.

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Now that November has arrived, the Holiday marketing is officially kicking off to the extreme, and Amazon-MGM has revealed the full trailer for The Man with the Bag. Featuring Schwarzenegger as Santa, the film sees him recruit a ne’er-do-well thief (Ritchson), to recover his magic red bag after it’s been stolen by “a rogue elf with a grudge” (Awkwafina). Check out the full trailer below.

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Arnold Schwarzenegger Gets His 2nd Christmas Movie

As fans know, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s career has plenty of surprising outliers. For every Terminator and Commando, you get at least one Junior, all of which makes it pretty interesting that he’s only ever made one Christmas movie prior to The Man With the Bag. 1996’s Jingle All the Way was the only Schwarzenegger Christmas movie to date. Though a critical bomb and modest box office hit upon release, Jingle All the Way has slowly found its way into the rotation of Christmas classics like so many other films before it. With The Man With the Bag, Schwarzenegger is angling to get a second (while Ritchson hopes to have his first).

It’s also interesting to note that The Man With the Bag is yet another family Christmas movie that is actually an action-comedy. Two years ago, they released Red One, the film starring Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans (with JK Simmons as Santa), which begs the question of why Christmas movies need to also be action movies, but based on the clear similarities between Red One and The Man With the Bag, it seems like a deliberate choice.

The Man With the Bag also becomes the third feature film released this year starring Ritchson. Earlier this year, he starred in War Machine for Netflix and Runner for Angel Studios, and that’s on top of both an all-new season of Reacher and appearances in the spinoff series, Neagley. He’s a busy man, clearly, and on December 2 he’ll try to add a new Christmas classic to his resume.