Arnold Schwarzenegger action movie Eraser will be rebooted and Reborn in an already-shot new movie starring Dominic Sherwood (Shadowhunters and Penny Dreadful: City of Angels) in the lead role. Sherwood will play Mason Pollard, a U.S. Marshal who “specializes in engineering the fake deaths of witnesses that need to leave no trace of their existence.” The 1996 original Eraser, directed by Chuck Russell and co-starring Vanessa Williams and James Caan, followed U.S. Marshal John “Eraser” Kruger, the Schwarzenegger character who “will erase your past to protect your future.” According to Deadline, new movie Eraser: Reborn is in post-production for a 2022 release.

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, the home video arm of original Eraser studio Warner Bros., is expected to release Eraser: Reborn in spring 2022. The reboot is not an HBO Max original but could stream after its premiere home entertainment release, according to Deadline.

The quietly-filmed Eraser reboot from director John Pogue (Deep Blue Sea 3) also stars Jacky Lai (V-Wars), McKinley Belcher III (Ozark), and Eddie Ramos (Animal Kingdom). The original Eraser was among the first titles released on DVD by Warner Home Video in 1997.

Hunt Lowry (The Last of the Mohicans, Donnie Darko) and Patty Reed (Deep Blue Sea 3) produce for Lowry’s Roserock Films.

Previous Schwarzenegger action pics to be rebooted are Predator and Total Recall, the Colin Farrell-starring 2012 remake re-adapting the Philip K. Dick story that inspired Schwarzenegger’s 1990 original.

Schwarzenegger’s most recent films include the 2015 reboot-slash-reimagining Terminator Genisys, where he played a reprogrammed T-800 Terminator opposite Emilia Clarke and Jai Courtney, the 2017 action-comedy Killing Gunther, and 2019’s Terminator: Dark Fate, a direct sequel to Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

Below is the plot synopsis for the original Eraser, currently streaming on HBO Max:

Arnold Schwarzenegger stars as Eraser, an elite federal marshal who “erases” the pasts of jeopardized informers and relocates them into safe anonymity. Now, he alone must protect a moving target (Vanessa Williams) who stands to uncover a conspiracy that could shift the balance of power in the world forever. Armed with a high-tech arsenal and his strategic brilliance, the Eraser races to stay ahead of the forces closing in and to expose the shattering truth. Co-starring James Caan, Robert Pastorelli and James Coburn.

Eraser: Reborn premieres in 2022.