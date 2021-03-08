Arnold Schwarzenegger's Last Action Hero Finally Hits 4K Blu-ray

Arnold Schwarzenegger's film Last Action Hero didn't perform well with critics or moviegoers in 1993, but its a fun film with a great concept that will play well in 4K Ultra HD. Indeed, this underrated gem is finally getting an upgrade, and pre-orders are live now with a release date slated for May 18th.

Currently, Last Action Hero is available to pre-order in 4K UHD + Digital here on Amazon for $38.99 (it appears to be a SteelBook). There might be a price drop in the coming days, but if you pre-order you'll automatically get the biggest discount that occurs before the ship date. A full breakdown of the special features can be found below.

NEWLY RESTORED IN 4K FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVE, WITH HDR10

NEW DOLBY ATMOS TRACK + the original theatrical SDDS mix presented as 5.1 + original theatrical stereo audio

Audio Commentary with Director John McTiernan

Deleted & Alternate Scenes (presented in 4K with HDR10)

Alternate Ending (presented in 4K with HDR10)

"Big Gun" Music Video by AC/DC

Original Behind-the-Scenes Featurette

Theatrical Teaser

Optional English SDH subtitles for the main feature

The official synopsis for Last Action Hero reads:

"Young Danny Madigan (Austin O'Brien) is a lonely 11-year-old boy who escapes from his bleak reality by watching the action adventure movies of his favorite film character, Jack Slater (Arnold Schwarzenegger). When his best friend, Nick the projectionist, gives him a special ticket to the new Slater film, Danny is magically transported into Jack's world, where the good guys always win. Danny becomes his helper as Jack battles a trio of nefarious bad guys, Benedict (Charles Dance), Vivaldi (Anthony Quinn) and The Ripper (Tom Noonan). But things get out of hand when Benedict steals Danny's magic ticket stub and transports himself into the real world, where crime can, and often does, pay. Jack and Danny must leave fictional Los Angeles for real-life New York and battle the villains without the aid of movie magic or stuntmen."

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.