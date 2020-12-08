AT&T CEO Defends Releasing Movies On HBO Max, Will Adjust If Theater Business Comes Back

✖

Wonder Woman 1984 is the first of several Warner Bros. films to hit simultaneously in theaters and on their streaming service platform HBO Max, and that has, of course, caused a variety of reactions from theaters, those in the industry, and fans around the world. Films like The Suicide Squad, The Conjuring, The Matrix 4, Tom & Jerry, and more will all hit the service at launch, and while they will only stay there for a month, there have been those who feel this decision puts theaters in a really bad place. AT&T CEO John Stankey addressed their decision in a recent keynote, defending the decision and leaving the door open for change theaters are back up and running.

Stankey addressed the "noise" from some in Hollywood about the move, but says it is ultimately about getting the product to those who are still uneasy about returning to theaters while still supporting the theater experience at the same time.

AT&T CEO John Stankey says HBO Max movie move is about getting product out to consumer at a time when many will still be reluctant to return to theaters. Yes, there is some noise (from Hollywood) about this but this brings value-add to Max and keeps flow to theaters going. — Joe Flint (@JBFlint) December 8, 2020

AT&T CEO John Stankey says longer-term impacts of its HBO Max movie move will be "dictated by what consumers choose to do." — Joe Flint (@JBFlint) December 8, 2020

AT&T CEO John Stankey says customers will drive what occurs in the market (subtext: not movie theaters or producers, etc). — Joe Flint (@JBFlint) December 8, 2020

Our approach is to lean in to where things are going (and not where they've been) -- AT&T CEO John Stankey on HBO Max movie move. — Joe Flint (@JBFlint) December 8, 2020

If theater biz comes back, "We'll adjust and work the model differently," says AT&T CEO John Stankey on HBO Max movie move. — Joe Flint (@JBFlint) December 8, 2020

It also gives even more value to HBO Max as a service, an important element during a time where so many services are vying for people's attention. Now for the entirety of 2021 (unless things change sooner than expected), HBO Max has a huge draw throughout the year with big movies that no other service will have, including blockbusters like Godzilla vs Kong, The Suicide Squad, Matrix 4, and more.

