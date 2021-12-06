Atlanta Film Critics Circle Honors Licorice Pizza, Dune, and Titane With 2021 Awards

Another year is drawing to a close and with it the announcement of countless accolades for movie award season. Among the first to announce their winners this year is the Atlanta Film Critics Circle (of which I am a voting member), a group made up of 28 Atlanta-based critics working in newspaper, magazine and online journalism. Our annual Top 10 list of feature films ended up becoming a Top 11 after a tie forced two movies into the final spot, the ties didn’t end there though as we had a record three ties throughout all our categories including in Best Lead Actress and Best Ensemble Cast.

In addition to the Top 10 movies of the year, our ballot also included specific categories for those in front of and behind the camera as well as our two annual special awards, the AFCC Special Awards for Best Breakthrough Performer and Best First Feature Film. Among the winners from this year, filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson saw his new movie Licorice Pizza take the top slot in our Top 10 as well as four other awards across our categories. French filmmaker Julia Ducournau’s sophomore feature, and Palme d’Or winner, Titane not only made its way into our Top 10 but lead actress Agathe Rousselle was awarded the AFCC Special Award for Best Breakthrough Performer. Denis Villeneuve’s Dune also made its way into the Top 10 with composer Hans Zimmer winning the Best Score award for his work on the Frank Herbert adaptation. You can find the full list of Atlanta Film Critics Circle 2021 winners below!

TOP 10 FILMS:

Licorice Pizza

The Power of the Dog

The Green Knight

Belfast

Tick, Tick … Boom!

Drive My Car

Titane

West Side Story

Flee

Dune (tie)

The Worst Person in the World (tie)

BEST LEAD ACTOR:

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

BEST LEAD ACTRESS (TIE):

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR:

Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS:

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST (TIE)

Licorice Pizza

Mass

BEST DIRECTOR:

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

BEST SCREENPLAY:

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

BEST DOCUMENTARY:

Flee

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE:

Drive My Car (Japan)

BEST ANIMATED FILM:

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY:

Ari Wegner, The Power of the Dog

BEST SCORE:

Hans Zimmer, Dune

AFCC Special Award for BEST BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMER:

Agathe Rousselle, Titane

AFCC Special Award for BEST FIRST FEATURE FILM:

Lin-Manuel Miranda , Tick, Tick…Boom!