Aurora Limited Edition Doll Launches To Celebrate The 65th Anniversary of Sleeping Beauty

Attention Disney fans and collectors! A limited edition Aurora doll is set to launch today, January 29th at 8am PT / 11am ET to celebrate the 65th anniversary of Walt Disney's animated classic Sleeping Beauty. She looks stunning in a pink and blue satin gown, which is embellished with sparkling gems and golden embroidery.

The Aurora doll will be available right here at shopDisney after the launch time with an expected price tag of $149.99. However only 5000 will be produced so is unlikely to last long. That said, we highly suggest being ready before launch time (there might be a queue), and if you are lucky enough to be offered one, add it to your cart right away. Inside that link you'll also find a range of additional Sleeping Beauty items that celebrate the milestone, including Dooney & Bourke bags and pin sets. Note that shipping on the doll will be free with the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

From the official description: ""If you dream a thing more than once, it's sure to come true.'' Celebrate the 65th Anniversary of Walt Disney's animated masterpiece with this Princess Aurora Limited Edition doll. Stunning in her stardusted pink and blue satin gown, and adorned with sparkling gems and delicate golden embroidery, our serene Sleeping Beauty from once upon a dream is a romantic vision to behold!"

In other shopDisney news, Disney is celebrating Lilo & Stitch throughout 2024 with the Stitch Attacks Snacks series, which will see a new limited edition plush and pin set launch each month. The collection kicked off right here at shopDisney earlier this month with the launch of a plush that features Stitch getting ready to chomp down on a Mickey Mouse-shaped pretzel. Unfortunately, that plush sold out quickly, but mark your calendar for February 13th at 8am PT / 11am ET because the second plush in the collection will launch at that time, and popcorn will be the snack of choice this time around.