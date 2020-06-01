Avatar 2: James Cameron And Jon Landau Return To New Zealand For Production

Avatar 2 is getting ready to get back to work in New Zealand. New Zealand has shown great results in combating the global pandemic, prompting permission for work to resume. Now, Avatar 2 director James Cameron and producer Jon Landau have traveled internationally as a means to get back to work. Production was shut down earlier this year as the global pandemic prompted lock downs internationally, including international travel bans in some nations. New Zealand is welcoming in foreigners with a required 14-day self-isolation period upon arrival as a means to prevent spread of the coronavirus should visitors bring it with them.

Landau shared a photo of himself and Cameron upon landing in New Zealand. "Made it to New Zealand," he said in the caption. "Our 14-days government supervised self-isolation now begins." He rounded out the caption with a handful of hashtags, including one for "Avatar sequels."

"We feel very comfortable because of the actions of [New Zealand's] government and also the responsibility the people took to really curb the virus there," Landau said in an earlier post. "So we feel we're coming back to the safest place in the world possible thanks to a team of people that we've worked with. We believe we have a very thoughtful, detailed and diligent safety plan that will keep everybody as safe as possible in these unprecedented times."

Avatar director James Cameron spoke candidly about the pandemic delays in a recent interview, arguing earlier this month that they're trying to get production back up and running "as quick as [they] can."

“It's putting a major crimp in our stride here,” Cameron explained. “I want to get back to work on Avatar, which right now we're not allowed to do under state emergency laws or rules. So it's all on hold right now... We were about to shoot down in New Zealand, so that got pushed. We're trying to get back to it as quick as we can.”

Avatar 2 will see the return of Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Giovanni Ribisi, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, CCH Pounder, and Matt Gerald. New cast members include Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, David Thewlis, Vin Diesel, and CJ Jones.

Avatar 2 will be released in theaters on December 17, 2021. If all goes according to plan, Avatar 3 will be released on December 22, 2023, Avatar 4 will be released on December 19, 2025, and Avatar 5 will be released on December 17, 2027.

