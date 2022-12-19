Avatar 2 Fans Are Loving Sigourney Weaver's Teenage Character in The Way of Water
Avatar: The Way of Water is now out in theaters, and reactions to James Cameron's long-awaited sequel are all over social media. One of the clear breakouts of Avatar 2 is Sigourney Weaver's Kiri – a character no one but Jim Cameron could've dreamed up – and one only he seemed to know would become a massive hit.
While there are still many lingering mysteries about Kiri's origin and parentage, one thing is sure: fans love her teen angst story, as well as the larger spiritual/mystical implications about her role in the upcoming Avatar sequels.
Check out a small sampling of all the love Avatar fans are showing Kiri, after seeing The Way of Water:
What's Her Motivation?
Sigourney Weaver revealed what James Cameron said to get her as 14-year-old Kiri in #Avatar 2.
The plans started at a lunch in 2010!pic.twitter.com/p3GUoW90vt— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) December 19, 2022
We here at ComicBook had to ask the REAL Question...
Creating Kiri
Still thinking about how funny and amazing is the 73 years old Sigourney Weaver playing a 14 years old teenager Na'Vi in #AvatarTheWayOfWater pic.twitter.com/pcEfJnIf4t— Yuri Célico (@yuriclc) December 15, 2022
To say Sigourney had to jump in with two feet to create this character would be an understatement.
Avatar 2 MVP
The true MVP of AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER in my book. Loved Kiri, and this was genuinely the best Sigourney Weaver has been in probably a decade. She was such an interesting character and so well realized. Can't wait to see more of her in the next movie(s). #AvatarTheWayOfWater pic.twitter.com/lGFDgq3UY8— Shaurya Chawla (@_ShauryaChawla) December 16, 2022
What's the Na'vi word for "Most Valuable Player?"
Best Lines
teenage Sigourney Weaver saying “I’m not your buttercup, perv!!!” got uproarious laughter in both my showings. that Cameron dialogue crashes sometimes, but at least it ain’t boring— Houston Coley (@blockbustedpod) December 17, 2022
Kiri definitely had some of the best dialogue in Avatar: The Way of Water, and Sigourney Weaver definitely nailed the delivery.
Crazy Character, Brilliant Performance
the character of kiri is so conceptually bizarre but sigourney weaver plays her with such specificity and clarity that it doesn't just work but actually knocked my socks off. truly genuinely incredible work— largest rodent (@capybaroness) December 18, 2022
Kiri arguably sounds like a total cringe character/casting idea on paper – but it's hard to argue that Sigourney Weaver more than makes it work.
Mind. Blown.
"no that was literally sigourney weaver playing a teenager" pic.twitter.com/rnu36gEAIb— BAILEY (@loverboymedia) December 18, 2022
People who didn't follow Avatar 2's production had no idea that Weaver was Kiri – until the end credits rolled. Their minds were pretty blown.
The New Nostalgia
Tired: Using AI technology to keep Darth Vader's voice from sounding older in the Obi-Wan show.
Wired: 73 year old Sigourney Weaver is going to play a 14 year old using her regular voice in multiple Avatar sequels.— Andrew J. Salazar (@AndrewJ626) December 15, 2022
Bringing back old Star Wars characters is child's play; changing older actors into kid characters? That's the new challenge.
The Weaver Supremacy
AS PER USUAL, SIGOURNEY WEAVER IS MY FAVORITE #AvatarTheWayOfWater pic.twitter.com/OKvWPowR0b— Bryan Fuller (@BryanFuller) December 14, 2022
Established 1979 and firmly enduring.
TREND QUEEN
SIGOURNEY WEAVER IS GREAT LET’S SEE IF WE CAN GET HER TRENDING— Doug Benson (@DougBenson) December 18, 2022
Sigourney Weaver getting her Twitter crown, as she should.
One of Her Best
Sigourney Weaver gives one of her best performances in #AvatarTheWayOfWater. She’s transcendent. pic.twitter.com/MuC0sv8QKn— Richard Newby - Vote Blue and Save Yourselves (@RICHARDLNEWBY) December 16, 2022
Kiri's role in Avatar 2 seems to be seen as a personal best performance for Weaver, as well. With a career that includes the Alien franchise, Ghostbusters, The Village, and so much more, that's really saying something.