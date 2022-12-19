Avatar 2 Fans Are Loving Sigourney Weaver's Teenage Character in The Way of Water

By Kofi Outlaw

Avatar: The Way of Water is now out in theaters, and reactions to James Cameron's long-awaited sequel are all over social media. One of the clear breakouts of Avatar 2 is Sigourney Weaver's Kiri – a character no one but Jim Cameron could've dreamed up – and one only he seemed to know would become a massive hit.

While there are still many lingering mysteries about Kiri's origin and parentage, one thing is sure: fans love her teen angst story, as well as the larger spiritual/mystical implications about her role in the upcoming Avatar sequels. 

Check out a small sampling of all the love Avatar fans are showing Kiri, after seeing The Way of Water

What's Her Motivation?

We here at ComicBook had to ask the REAL Question...

prevnext

Creating Kiri

To say Sigourney had to jump in with two feet to create this character would be an understatement.

prevnext

Avatar 2 MVP

What's the Na'vi word for "Most Valuable Player?"

prevnext

Best Lines

Kiri definitely had some of the best dialogue in Avatar: The Way of Water, and Sigourney Weaver definitely nailed the delivery.

prevnext

Crazy Character, Brilliant Performance

Kiri arguably sounds like a total cringe character/casting idea on paper – but it's hard to argue that Sigourney Weaver more than makes it work.

prevnext

Mind. Blown.

People who didn't follow Avatar 2's production had no idea that Weaver was Kiri – until the end credits rolled. Their minds were pretty blown.

prevnext

The New Nostalgia

Bringing back old Star Wars characters is child's play; changing older actors into kid characters? That's the new challenge.

prevnext

The Weaver Supremacy

Established 1979 and firmly enduring.

prevnext

TREND QUEEN

Sigourney Weaver getting her Twitter crown, as she should.

prevnext
0comments

One of Her Best

Kiri's role in Avatar 2 seems to be seen as a personal best performance for Weaver, as well. With a career that includes the Alien franchise, Ghostbusters, The Village, and so much more, that's really saying something.

prev
Start the Conversation

of