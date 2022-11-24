New Avatar: The Way of Water Footage Shows Epic War on Pandora

New Avatar: The Way of Water footage has been released, just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday. The latest look at Avatar 2 comes with the thematic tagline tease of "Our home. Our family. Our fortress." It teases the core themes of James Cameron's Avatar movie series, which is built on the story of Jake Sully's (Sam Worthington) transformation into one of the Na'vi people of the Planet Pandora. This time around, Jake and his Na'vi soulmate Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) have a lot more to lose, as they have created an entire family for themselves in the years since the first film. And when the human militaristic force known as the RDA returns, Jake and Neytiri indeed might lose their world, literally and figuratively.

Of course, what audiences really come to see is Avatar's stunning visual effects (and immersive 3D); this latest footage certainly continues to tease another epic achievement by Cameron, visually, with scenes of oceanic warfare already far outclassing just about any other similar moment in films either new or old. The one shot alone of a massive Pandora ocean creature attacking the invading RDA forces looks like it will give James Wan and DC's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom a run for its money when it hits theaters next year.

In a recent interview, Avatar: The Way of Water stars Zoe Saldana and Sigourney Weaver both marveled over what they've seen of the film, promising that audiences are indeed in for another groundbreaking experience:

I do believe that... this is going to be a like a culmination of Jim finally getting the opportunity to fully share with us all his passion for the water, for the ocean," Saldana told Fandango. "He's always had it: he had it with The Abyss, with Titanic, in real life with all of his excursions... And I think that through the Metkayina Tribe and their world, we're going to immerse ourselves in something that we have never seen before, and it will be also just as groundbreaking as Avatar 1 was."

"I think it's even more mind-blowing than the first one," Weaver added. "Because it's just such a new element for us as human beings to feel comfortable underwater. And to feel a connection with the creatures that live underwater... People will never want to leave the theater, honestly. They'll just want to sit there and see it again and again. Because it's something you can't get in real life."

Avatar: The Way of Water will be in theaters on December 16th.