Don’t Expect An Avatar 2 Trailer Anytime Soon

The Avatar sequels seem to be perpetally in the distant future. The same can be said for the trailer for the sequel to the once-biggest movie of all time. Avatar 2 is scheduled to release in just over a year but the movie’s official Twitter account is warning fans not to expect a look at the movie’s trailer any time soon. Although production has been cruising along and live-action work on the film has officially wrapped for the year, the footage is not ready to be shown to world just yet, as James Cameron works diligently in New Zealand to get the film ready.

A fan asked the Avatar account on Twitter if the trailer is coming soon and they answer might not have been what they were hoping for. “Unfortunately not any time soon (sorry!),” the Avatar account wrote.” But we’ll have plenty of stuff to hold you over ’til then, like a mobile game in 2020!

Unfortunately not any time soon (sorry!), BUT we’ll have plenty of stuff to hold you over ’til then, like a mobile game in 2020! Follow @AVPandoraRising for more info on that. 🙂 — Avatar (@officialavatar) November 29, 2019

Earlier this year, Avatar producer Jon Landau opened up to ComicBook.com about the films which were much earlier in their production at the time of the January interview.

“We’re well into production,” Landau said. “We’ve completed our performance capture with Sam [Worthington] and Zoe [Saldana] and Stephen Lang and Cliff Curtis and Sigourney Weaver and a great group of young kids. We’ve been capturing not just on a stage but in a 500,000 gallon water tank, below the water, above the water. Jim [Cameron] has written into the scripts all of the stuff that people would expect from an Avatar sequel. A story that completes itself, an emotional journey in a world like you’ve never seen.”

As Disney was gearing up to complete the now-finished purchase of Fox, Landau didn’t expect much of an impact on the Avatar franchise as its changes ownership hands. “If Fox made the choice to sell we’re very glad it was to Disney,” Landau said. “We’ve had now a six year plus relationship with Disney building Pandora, the World of Avatar in Orlando. They got to know us, we got to know them. Bob Iger is thrilled with the collaboration that we’ve had in creating Pandora which is the highest rated land and attractions and food service, QSR, that they’ve ever had. So we are looking forward to a very exciting future with Disney.”

Avatar 2 is scheduled for release on December 17, 2020.