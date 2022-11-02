Avatar: The Way of Water Trailer Reactions - Do Fans Still Care About Pandora?
Avatar: The Way of Water's full trailer was released online today, and needless to say, the world is sitting up and taking notice! The trailer for Avatar 2 has racked up more than 8 million viewers in the first 9 hours of being released, suggesting that there is indeed still a massive amount of fan anticipation for this long-awaited sequel.
Then again, it's been 13 years since Avatar was released in theaters and changed movies forever, setting a new billion-dollar box office standard, and ushering in a new era of 3D and CGI realism. In that time, the kids who were obsessed with Pandora have all grown up, and it's wildly unclear if they still care about returning to James Cameron's world – or if a new generation of viewers are jumping onboard.
The Way of My Smile
me because the avatar trailer is out: pic.twitter.com/aQ6rspl01L— mj ✦ (@alwaysmjx) November 2, 2022
Who Cares?
How I react to someone telling me that the new Avatar trailer has been released pic.twitter.com/ngnqktn2uN— Shanerd (@Shanerd62) November 2, 2022
Getting Some Recognition
Watching the new Avatar trailer pic.twitter.com/qF7PPpS0CB— Dan Spade (Simpson) (@danpgsimpson) November 2, 2022
Prettiest (Fake) Picture I've Ever Seen
Saw the "Avatar: The Way of Water" trailer and all I have to say is... that's the prettiest computer screen saver I've ever seen.— Macabre Detective (@MacabreShamus) November 2, 2022
Watched It On My Phone
james cameron when you watch the avatar trailer on your phone pic.twitter.com/W9kz0JqlKi— kyle killsock (@rihannamator) November 2, 2022
Where You Whelmed Enough?
Is the new Avatar trailer underwhelming anyone else? pic.twitter.com/O3fZQQvxTT— Midnight Orchid (@OrchidAudio) November 2, 2022
Got My Water, Show Me the Way
got my water for the Avatar: The Way of Water trailer pic.twitter.com/Vzox95k4oG— Luke Hicks (@lou_kicks) November 2, 2022
Mommy Huntress
Maybe the boldest image in the Avatar 2 trailer? We rarely see the pregnant body considered or celebrated in movies, and here it's depicted mid-hunt. Cameron cashing in a lifetime of cred to break convention at every turn. pic.twitter.com/wtSTGR0I2C— Matt Patches (@misterpatches) November 2, 2022
Dread Authenticity
Absolutely obsessed w the textural authenticity of Jake Sully’s busted white dreads in the AVATAR 2 trailer— lydia ogwang (@lydiaogwang) November 2, 2022
Marvel In Their Feelings Right Now
Marvel studios seeing what good CGI looks like after seeing the Avatar trailer pic.twitter.com/rDXLFTuG83— Confessions (@Kidfromqueens1) November 2, 2022
La diferencia en cómo se ven las secuencias bajo el agua en los trailers de la secuela de Black Panther y de Avatar... pic.twitter.com/caYnZRSEcY— Pablo Planovsky (@PabloPlanovsky) November 2, 2022
