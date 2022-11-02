Avatar: The Way of Water Trailer Reactions - Do Fans Still Care About Pandora?

Avatar: The Way of Water's full trailer was released online today, and needless to say, the world is sitting up and taking notice! The trailer for Avatar 2 has racked up more than 8 million viewers in the first 9 hours of being released, suggesting that there is indeed still a massive amount of fan anticipation for this long-awaited sequel.

Then again, it's been 13 years since Avatar was released in theaters and changed movies forever, setting a new billion-dollar box office standard, and ushering in a new era of 3D and CGI realism. In that time, the kids who were obsessed with Pandora have all grown up, and it's wildly unclear if they still care about returning to James Cameron's world – or if a new generation of viewers are jumping onboard.