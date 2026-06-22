Avatar 4 Will Officially Start a New Era, As Star Promises It Will “Completely Change” the Franchise

It’s easy to forget the years that followed after James Cameron’s Avatar was released in 2009. Though the film quickly became the highest-grossing movie of all-time and completely altered the landscape of Hollywood by revolutionizing the 3D movie gimmick for the digital age, the cracks started to show. Despite its success, the joke that Avatar had no cultural staying power and that people couldn’t even name a character from the film became one of the defining elements of the movie, more so than its success. It made everyone brace for the planned sequels to the film, with many assuming they would bomb.

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As we know, things didn’t go that way, with Avatar: The Way of Water becoming the third highest grossing movie of all-time (behind Avengers: Endgame and the original Avatar). Even though the third movie, Avatar: Fire and Ash, was unable to match that success, it still became the #16 movie of all-time with over $1.485 billion (more than Deadpool & Wolverine, Frozen II, and Barbie). That in mind, the future of Avatar has been something of a question mark for some time, but series star Sam Worthington has delivered a major tease for the next chapters of the series, teasing: “Four is my favourite, so hopefully we get to keep journeying. It completely changes the whole dynamic.”

What Do We Know About Avatar 4 and 5

Image Courtesy of 20th Century Studios

Speaking on CBS Mornings to promote his new Netflix series, an adaptation of Harlan Coben’s I Will Find You, Worthington was asked about the future of the series and what he was most looking forward to, answering: “I’ve read them; I’m really lucky. I’ve read four and five, and four is my favourite, so hopefully we get to keep journeying. It completely changes the whole dynamic and the whole world.”

Given the massive swings that have already happened in the Avatar franchise, like the defeat of the humans by the Na’vi more than once, the introduction of new tribes across Pandora, and even the revival of multiple dead characters, it’s really unclear what could be added that “changes the whole dynamic” of the series. Though the potential for that does exist in the fact that the series has never shown us the planet Earth, nor has a Na’vi ever visited.

There are a few things that we already know about the planned fourth and fifth movies in the Avatar series. For one, they keep moving the release dates. Just like the first sequels to the film, delays have resulted in the plans for the sequels getting shifted around, and though the fourth film was originally scheduled for December 21, 2029, but now doesn’t have a release date at all.

Another key element about Avatar 4 that we already know is that some of it has actually already been filmed. A key piece of the franchise’s narrative across the first two sequels is the expansion of the Sully family; as a result, the kids of Jake and Neytiri became key characters with their own storylines. Due to the fact that most of these characters (save Sigourney Weaver as Kiri) were actually young when they were cast, Cameron and his late producer Jon Landau previously confirmed that some footage from Avatar 4 was already shot.

They had a reason for filming pieces of the fourth movie already, even without an official greenlight or release date. The team has already confirmed that there will be a jump forward in time at some point in Avatar 4, and because of that, some of the film needed to be shot before the actors themselves got too old. Though it remains to be seen if the actors who played the young Na’vi characters will continue to play them after they’re older, the film at least needed them to be young for a piece of the story.

There’s another issue potentially plaguing Avatar 4 and 5, though, and that’s one of cost. The films that Cameron has made have been major expenses for the studio, and though they still make billions of dollars and lead people to visit the Pandora sections of Disney’s theme parks, it’s getting to a point where it may not be worth it anymore.

To that end, Cameron has said they need to find a way to make the new films cheaper and faster, two things that seem counterintuitive to the entire franchise to this point and the quality VFX it’s known for. On top of that, Worthington himself not knowing if the franchise is coming back for more is at least enough for fans to keep the faith.