Avatar Aang Movie Team Shares Heartbreaking Response to Online Film Leak: “All the Emotions”

It’s been three months since an unknown hacker leaked first private character information, then the full 90-minute version of Avatar Aang: the Last Airbender. As for the hack itself, Strait Times has reported that Singaporean authorities have arrested a 26-year-old suspect, though few further details have emerged.

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Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender wrapped on March 28, barely two weeks before the April 12/13 hack. The hack came on the heels of another setback that shifted the project from a theatrical release to a streaming debut on Paramount+. In the words of the creative team, Avatar Aang is a “pre-sequel,” filling in Aang’s life between the events of the original Avatar: the Last Airbender series and The Legend of Korra sequel. Having the much-awaited backstory for a beloved character interrupted by two ugly obstacles at once made production harder on the creative team.

Avatar Aang Team Felt Frustrated, Betrayed By Leak

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, ATLA creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko and Avatar Aang director Lauren Montgomery shared their frustration over the April leak and its consequences, but showed clear optimism about a release they expect to be a fan-pleasing spectacle deeply rooted in series lore.

“It was a dark day when we found out [the leak] had occurred,” said ATLA co-creator Michael Dante DiMartino. “We were all pretty disappointed and frustrated and all the emotions.”

Director Lauren Montgomery set the tone for Avatar Aang‘s post-leak future. “You can’t sweat what you can’t control, and we had no control over that. It happened to us. So I think the only thing we can really take away from it is we know that we made a movie that we really love and we really believe in.”

Avatar Aang is one the first major in-universe projects to address the largely unknown period between the original Avatar: The Last Airbender series and its sequel The Legend of Korra. Aang is about 25 in the new movie, returning to center stage as an adult after a more tangential role in Legend. The creative team confirmed that the movie will address the history of Aang’s people and the trauma he suffered as the last survivor, all while he adventures in search of a chance to save his long-lost community.

The movie’s investment in character history doesn’t mean nothing new is slated to happen. The crew is excited for fan response to the enigmatic new Airbender, Tagah. Voiced by Dave Bautista, the crew hints at a “means of reconstituting their people” in the hands of a character they describe as “not entirely benevolent” and “from a totally different time.”

The One-Movie Format Shaped the Story and Invoked Classic Anime

After sequential projects like the original Avatar: The Last Airbender and Legend of Korra, the movie format – and the established ATLA fanbase – opened new doors for the creative team. “We had more time, we had more money, we had more resources,” Montgomery said.

The team also had a new vision, cultivating a style inspired by classic anime, particularly the work of Studio Ghibli. Talking about his influences, co-creator Bryan Konietzko described a formative experience. ““When I saw Princess Mononoke at the Laemmle theater in L.A., it was like a religious experience for me. I came out and I said, ‘That’s what I wanna do with the rest of my life.” The team credits production designer Jake Panian and ATLA veteran character artist Ki Hyun Ryu with the new movie’s true-to-the-series 2D visuals and 90s anime aesthetic in the face of studio pressures to incorporate computer-generated art.

Despite setbacks, the Avatar Aang production team remains optimistic about the project’s streaming release, stepped up to July 25 in the wake of the leak. In Konietzko’s words, “If there is a net positive to the leak, it’s that those who watched it liked what they saw. That’s a testament to the artistry that went into this.”

Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender comes to Paramount+ on July 25, 2026.