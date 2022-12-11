Avatar's James Cameron Highlights The Best 3D Movies (That He Didn't Make)

After over ten years, Disney is getting ready to release the sequel to Avatar and fans are ready to see what happens next in the world of Pandora. With Avatar: The Way of Water making its way to theaters director James Cameron has been doing press rounds for the film, and he's already said some interesting stuff. When the first Avatar was released it had some top notch 3D technology, and now the sequel is fully equipped with even better 3D technology. Cameron pays so much attention to detail that you would think that he would study other 3D releases and it turns out that he does. During a new interview with Cinema Blend, the director revealed what he thinks are the best 3D movies.

"I would push back a little bit. Life of Pi, Ang (Lee's) film, and Martin Scorsese's Hugo, and even Ridley Scott's Prometheus – these were filmmakers at the top of their game authoring in 3D," Cameron revealed. "Those are worthy films. It's all the kind of rank-and-file conversion movies where the filmmakers haven't cared, or the studio hasn't let them shoot – actually shoot – in 3D. They're not that good. And I think it's hurt it."

Cameron has been developing sequels to his record-breaking film for over a decade. The studio has announced four sequels to Avatar, with two already filmed, and the other two are waiting to see how the first does at the box office. The director shot both sequels back to back due to how the scenes they needed to film for both. About a year ago, Cameron confirmed to Variety why he shot the films this way.

"We mixed the schedules for 2 and 3 together, based on the types of scenes and the environments," Cameron revealed to the trade. "I said, let's just treat it like it's a six-hour miniseries and we're only going to go to Frankfurt once. We're going to shoot all the scenes from 2 and 3 at the same time. That was more or less the motif. Actor availability was an issue as well. Anything that had to be done with a specific actor, we did all the scenes for 2 and 3 together — and a little bit of 4. Because once again, I had to shoot the kids out. They're allowed to age six years in the middle of the story on page 25 of movie 4. So I needed everything before then, and then everything after, we'll do later."

The sequel is confirmed to feature several returning stars that include Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stepehn Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, CCH Pounder, Matt Gerald, and Sigourney Weaver. The cast for the sequels will include several more newcomers than returning members, though, with the likes of Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, David Thewlis, Vin Diesel, and CJ Jones all set to appear as well. Plot details for the sequels are currently unknown.

Avatar: The Way of Water is set to arrive on December 16, 2022, with Avatar 3 set to debut two years later on December 20, 2024.

