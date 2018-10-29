‘Avatar’ Updates Logo, No Longer Papyrus Font

The Avatar franchise is preparing to head into a new era, and it looks like that will involve a pretty major cosmetic change.

The social media accounts for the franchise recently updated their logos, ditching the Papyrus font that was featured in the original 2009 film.

There is, of course, a bit of irony to this change, as many think it’s directly tied to Saturday Night Live‘s critique of the original logo. Last year, a popular sketch on the show featured Ryan Gosling as Steven, a man who sinks into madness after realizing that Avatar used such a simple font as its logo.

While Avatar‘s font change may or may not have been thanks to Saturday Night Live, it looks like the film’s sequels are taking a pretty self-contained approach. As fans recently learned, second and third Avatar films have already concluded filming, and the fourth and fifth sequels will begin filming relatively soon.

“No, it’s a continuous character,” Sigourney Weaver, who returns as Grace Augustine, said in a recent interview. “We just finished shooting two and three. We shot it in LA and James has announced publicly that there’s a lot of underwater work, so we learned how to free dive and we did many scenes underwater which was challenging and kind of cool.”

“I’m so lucky because I always grew up near the water and I’m married to someone from Hawaii and I had learned to swim.” Weaver continued. “Also, you have the best safety divers in the world. The one scary thing is sometimes you have to be weighted down to be on the bottom. Luckily, I would have a safety diver on each arm to get me back to the surface. I was grateful for that, because otherwise I would still be there.”

So, what exactly could these Avatar sequels be about? Sam Worthington, who starred in the first film as Jake Sully, dropped some hints last year.

“Jake eight years later, and he’s got a family now.” Worthington explained. “Essentially, it’s a movie about family. He’s been living in the world for a while now, so what’s this world he’s seeing now for the first time? The film will explore that within this family dynamic.”

Are you sad or happy to see Avatar‘s Papyrus logo go? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

Avatar 2 will debut on December 18th, 2020.