Saving Bikini Bottom: A Sandy Cheeks Movie New Look Released

It's been twenty-five years since Nickelodeon introduced viewers to the Krusty Krab fry cook who lives in a pineapple under the sea and it doesn't seem as though Spongebob Squarepants is going to stop flipping Krabby Pattys any time soon. While Spongebob already has three feature-length films under his belt, there are two more movies on the horizon for the wildly popular cartoon character. While The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants movie will hit theaters in 2025, fans won't have to wait that long to see a new Bikini Bottom as Netflix has shared a fresh look at Sandy Cheeks' new movie.

Sandy is a unique character in the roster of Bikini Bottom as she is neither a fish nor a crustacean, instead Ms. Cheeks is a scientific squirrel who is performing experiments while interacting with the employees of the Krusty Krab. Sandy has had a long history in the series, hailing originally from Texas but calling the underwater world her home. In the upcoming film, arriving on Netflix on August 2nd, Sandy will be returning to her home on the surface, bringing Spongebob along for the ride.

Sandy Cheeks' First Movie: A First Look

Rather than using a traditional 2-D animation style to mimic the animated series, Saving Bikini Bottom uses CG animation to tell its story. This isn't the first time that the Nickelodeon property has taken this route, as both The Spongbob Movie: Sponge Out of Water and The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on The Run incorporated computer-generated animation to tell unique stories in Bikini Bottom.

(Photo: Netflix & Paramount)

The official description for Saving Bikini Bottom: A Sandy Cheeks movie reads as such, "When Bikini Bottom and all its denizens are suddenly scooped out of the ocean, Sandy Cheeks and SpongeBob SquarePants journey to Texas to save the town from a villainous plot."

The cast will see returning favorites Carolyn Lawrence and Tom Kenny reprising their roles as Sandy and Spongebob for the upcoming animated film, joined by old and new voice actors to the universe under the sea. The cast includes Wanda Sykes, Clancy Brown, Bill Fagerbakke, Mr. Lawrence, Rodger Bumpass, Johnny Knoxville, Craig Robinson, Grey DeLisle, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, and Matty Cardarople.

Which other Spongebob character do you think would work with their own movie? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for all the latest on Bikini Bottom and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Spongebob Squarepants.

Via Netflix