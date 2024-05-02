Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Confirms Iconic Character Has Appearance in the Prequel

The upcoming Furiosa: A Mad Max Story focuses on the earlier years of Imperator Furiosa, a character who was introduced in Mad Max: Fury Road, and while that film explored the first meeting between Furiosa and the titular Max, director George Miller confirmed that Max himself does have a quick cameo in the new prequel. We shouldn't expect the new film to feature Tom Hardy's Max and Anya Taylor-Joy's Furiosa to actually meet face to face, however, as Miller points out that Max's car is a seminal piece of the franchise and we'll likely catch a glimpse of the vehicle as opposed to the character earning much screen time. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga lands in theaters on May 24th.

In Entertainment Weekly's feature on Furiosa, the outlet confirmed, "Speaking of the Mad man himself, Max and his beloved car, the Interceptor, make a humorously appropriate blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo in the film, which Miller says he had no choice but to include."

Miller previously teased that Max was "lurking around" at the time in which Furiosa takes place, though many fans had assumed this was more of a figurative description of the character's status as opposed to being a tease that Max and his Interceptor make a cameo. With there being multiple decades between Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome, Miller also teased that developing Furiosa led to exploring what Max had been up to in that timeline gap, which could be the basis of the next installment in the series.

"In doing what we did in the preparation of Mad Max: Fury Road, we also wrote what happened to Max in the year before we encounter him in [that film]," the filmmaker confirmed to the outlet. "And as we get towards the end of this movie, the chronology ... Basically, we had to see that Mad Max was lurking around somewhere because we do know what happened. The writers know what happened to Mad Max in that year before, and we have a whole story of that, which I would like to do sometime if I get the chance."

Even though three decades passed in the real world between Beyond Thunderdome and Fury Road, the chronology of the cinematic series' timeline is a bit more confusing, as Hardy's Max appears to be in his 30s in Fury Road, much like Mel Gibson appeared to be in Beyond Thunderdome, so while the movies don't necessarily directly contradict anything themselves, there's some creative ambiguity about the canonical timeline.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga hits theaters on May 24th.

