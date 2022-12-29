Avatar: The Way of Water Box Office Crosses $1.1 Billion Globally

Avatar: The Way of the Water has only been in theaters for two weeks, but the James Cameron sequel has already passed $1 billion at the global box office. Not only was it the fastest movie in 2022 to hit this milestone, but Cameron is now tied with the Russo Brothers for having the most movies to reach $1 billion. Without much competition, the new Avatar continues to thrive and just rose again to $1.1 billion.

According to Deadline, Avatar: The Way of the Water hit $1 billion worldwide on Tuesday and reached $1.1 billion globally after Wednesday. As of Thursday, the movie's full gross is $1,100.6 million. The movie's current international total is $762.8 million which means it is sure to surpass Top Gun: Maverick's offshore total of $770 million. That will make Way of the Water the number-one international release of 2022 and the number-two studio release of the pandemic era after Spider-Man: No Way Home. The movie's best international markets through Wednesday were China ($111.8 million), France ($74.9 million), Korea ($59.5 million), Germany ($52.1 million), and India ($42.4 million). As for the movie's domestic numbers, it reached $337.9 million through Wednesday and is currently pacing 1% ahead of Top Gun: Maverick, but it has yet to beat the Tom Cruise movie's domestic total.

What Is Avatar's Rotten Tomatoes Score?

Avatar: The Way of the Water isn't actually the highest-rated movie to be released this month. In fact, the long-awaited sequel's Rotten Tomatoes score has been dropping. Currently, the film is up on the site with a 78% critics score and a 92% audience score. ComicBook.com's Liam Crowley gave Avatar: The Way of the Water a 5 out of 5 and called it a "miraculous cinematic spectacle." However, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is currently up on the review site with a 95% critics score and 94% audience score.

Which Stars in Avatar: The Way of the Water?

The Avatar sequel features returning stars such as Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, CCH Pounder, Matt Gerald, and Sigourney Weaver. The cast for the sequels also includes several more newcomers than returning members, though, with the likes of Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, David Thewlis, Vin Diesel, and CJ Jones all set to appear as well.

Avatar: The Way of Water is in theaters now and Avatar 3 is set to debut two years later on December 20, 2024.