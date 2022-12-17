Avatar: The Way of Water's Rotten Tomatoes Score is Going Down

20th Century Studios has finally released the long-awaited sequel to James Cameron's groundbreaking Avatar. Avatar: The Way of Water will attempt to leave as much of an impact as the first film, with box office projections estimating that the film will be the biggest hit of 2022. The film has also garnered some pretty good reactions, with the film receiving a certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. When reviews first came out, The Way of Water had a pretty good 83% fresh rating on the review aggregator site, but now it appears that the rating is starting to go down. As of today, the Avatar sequel is sitting at 78% on Rotten Tomatoes, and if it goes lower than 75% it will lose it's Certified Fresh ranking.

Avatar: The Way of Water introduces us to some new characters like Ronal (Kate Winslet) and Tonowari (Cliff Curtis) who are the leaders of the Matkayina clan, and Cameron is really proud about Ronal. He revealed that he believes having a pregnant warrior is a huge level up to female empowerment, even more so than what we've seen in films like Wonder Woman and Captain Marvel. Winslet plays the character well and you don't even realize that it's her in the role. Ronal is pregnant throughout the film and has a very interesting relationship with Neytiri (Zoe Saldana). During a new interview with Empire Magazine, Winslet revealed how the two characters release to each other.

"Ronal is a formidable female character," Winslet told the magazine. "Like Neytiri, she holds her family's needs close to her heart and will stop at nothing to protect her children and her people. A true mother, in every sense."

"These two females are so aligned in their deep desire to keep their individual families safe. They are both powerful, willful creatures who respect their husbands but will not be led by them. They carve their own paths, and they expect to be listened to. They are both physically as capable as one another, and in the world of Pandora, the need for physical ability amongst all tribespeople is not only important — it is crucial. They also need to possess equal strength to their male counterparts, which both these females do. In staggering ways. Working with Zoe was just wonderful. Her commitment to the world of Pandora and being Na'vi is so embedded within her now that it is truly inspiring to be around. It's as if it's in her blood now." The actress added.

The sequel is confirmed to feature several returning stars that include Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stepehn Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, CCH Pounder, Matt Gerald, and Sigourney Weaver. The cast for the sequels will include several more newcomers than returning members, though, with the likes of Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, David Thewlis, Vin Diesel, and CJ Jones all set to appear as well. Plot details for the sequels are currently unknown.

Avatar: The Way of Water is in theaters now and Avatar 3 is set to debut two years later on December 20, 2024.

What did you think of Avatar: The Way of Water? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!