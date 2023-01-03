Avatar: The Way of Water Box Office Breaks Record for Best Monday in January

Avatar: The Way of Water has rolled over another box office record in the new year. The sequel is now owns the title for the best Monday ever at the theater in the month of January. $21 million for a movie that's been out this long is staggering to comprehend. But, when you add a sluggish holiday season to a field that wants no part of James Cameron's juggernaut and that's what you get. As of Monday, that makes an $88 million 4-day sum for the Avatar sequel. While not as big as the Christmas weekend bump it enjoyed, that does put it ahead of Rogue One's lofty totals from its run in theaters. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's eight week earnings stand at $439 million and The Way of Water has already collected $446 million. It's absolutely wild to wonder how far this movie can go.

In Comicbook.com's review of the sequel, Liam Crowley praised the visuals and how this world became more realized in The Way of Water. There's no question that the Avatar follow-up set a new bar for the effects in big blockbuster productions. "Film is an ever-evolving medium that, for better or worse, demands a 'what have you done for me lately' hunger from its audience. In the 13 years between Avatar films, fans have been treated to a rebirth of Star Wars, the meteoric rise of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and an overall box office boom that has made billion-dollar pictures a regular occurrence."

"With an abundance of theatrical treats over the past decade, the magic of Avatar (2009) has been somewhat overlooked. If there was any doubt, James Cameron reminds audiences exactly what he's capable of," Crowley continued. "Words don't do Avatar: The Way of Water justice. While this film has all the makings of a once-in-a-lifetime theatrical experience, audiences should relish in the fact that there is much more to come."

What Happens in The Avatar Sequel?

As people continue to dive into the story of Pandora as we wait for the fire tribe in the next installment, here's a synopsis from Disney: "Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement and Kate Winslet."

