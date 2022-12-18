Avatar: The Way of Water Cinemascore Matches the Original Film

Avatar: The Way of Water has finally been released in theaters after years of waiting, and fans could be more excited. James Cameron returned to direct the highly anticipated sequel, and it's getting some pretty decent reviews as well as a Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The Way of Water has some pretty big shoes to fill, with its predecessor being the highest grossing film of all time, and if current box office projections are to be believed, it'll be a big hit. Fans that have seen the sequel have been loving it so far, and it seems that the CinemaScore for the film reflects that. CinemaScore has officially revealed that Avatar: The Way of Water has gotten an A, which is the same score the original film received.

"We polled @officialavatar: The Way of Water and it scored an A grade!," the official CinemaScore account tweeted. "Congrats to @JimCameron, @zoesaldana, #SamWorthington, and the entire cast and crew! #CinemaScore"

James Cameron Shot Avatar: The Way of Water and Avatar 3 Back to Back

Cameron has been developing sequels to his record-breaking film for over a decade. The studio has announced four sequels to Avatar, with two already filmed, and the other two are waiting to see how the first does at the box office. The director shot both sequels back to back due to how the scenes they needed to film for both. About a year ago, Cameron confirmed to Variety why he shot the films this way.

"We mixed the schedules for 2 and 3 together, based on the types of scenes and the environments," Cameron revealed to the trade. "I said, let's just treat it like it's a six-hour miniseries and we're only going to go to Frankfurt once. We're going to shoot all the scenes from 2 and 3 at the same time. That was more or less the motif. Actor availability was an issue as well. Anything that had to be done with a specific actor, we did all the scenes for 2 and 3 together — and a little bit of 4. Because once again, I had to shoot the kids out. They're allowed to age six years in the middle of the story on page 25 of movie 4. So I needed everything before then, and then everything after, we'll do later."

The sequel is confirmed to feature several returning stars that include Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stepehn Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, CCH Pounder, Matt Gerald, and Sigourney Weaver. The cast for the sequels will include several more newcomers than returning members, though, with the likes of Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, David Thewlis, Vin Diesel, and CJ Jones all set to appear as well. Plot details for the sequels are currently unknown.

Avatar: The Way of Water is in theaters now and Avatar 3 is set to debut two years later on December 20, 2024.

