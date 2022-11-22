James Cameron Says Avatar: The Way of Water Was "the Worst Business Case in Movie History"

Avatar: The Way of Water was "the worst business case in movie history" according to James Cameron. In a recent GQ interview, the director explained how much the film would have to make to break even. $2 billion is a staggering number to even think about, but Cameron said, "you have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history." That's the bar to just break even. It's a wild concept to consider on any level. But, when the projects been in development since 2013, that's what you're going to get. During the conversation, the director showed off a single effects shot that had been edited 405 times. This level of detail is kind of worrisome, and also a testament to just how much people power has been thrown at this movie.

James Cameron Has Been Vocal About Creative Control

Elsewhere in the interview, Cameron shared a story about an executive trying to suggest some changes. Apparently, the 20th Century Fox decision maker suggested making Avatar shorter and that earned him a quick exit from the office with some cussing for good measure. It's wildly entertaining.

"I said something I've never said to anybody else in the business," Cameron told the outlet GQ. "'I think this movie is going to make all the f-cking money. And when it does, it's going to be too late for you to love the film. The time for you to love the movie is today. So I'm not asking you to say something that you don't feel, but just know that I will always know that no matter how complimentary you are about the movie in the future when it makes all the money.'"

He added, "And that's exactly what I said, in caps, 'ALL THE MONEY,' not some of the money, all the f-cking money. I said, 'You can't come back to me and compliment the film or chum along and say, "Look what we did together." You won't be able to do that.' At that point, that particular studio executive flipped out and went bug sh-t on me. And I told him to get the f-ck out of my office. And that's where it was left."

Here's the description for the massive movie event: "Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, "Avatar: The Way of Water" begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement and Kate Winslet."

