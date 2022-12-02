Avatar Star Details Learning to Hold Their Breath Underwater for Over 7 Minutes in Sequel

As the title implies, water plays an important component of Avatar: The Way of Water, with the underwater filming scenes requiring actors to embrace the immensely challenging task of being able to hold their breath for extended periods of time to bring James Cameron's vision to life. For Kate Winslet, this meant holding her breath for more than seven minutes underwater, and while she's no stranger to aquatic filming following Titanic, preparation for the new film took her training to an entirely new level. Winslet also praised the talents of her costar Sigourney Weaver and what it was like to share underwater scenes together. Avatar: The Way of Water lands in theaters on December 16th.

"I absolutely loved, loved, loved learning how to breath hold. Maybe that's why I got so good at it, just because I wanted to do it all the time," Winslet shared with Empire Magazine. "We think we are only capable of trying new things when we are young, in our twenties, when we feel a heck of a lot more invincible than we do as we get older. So, I was so proud of myself! I did something challenging and new."

She continued, "But putting the skills together and performing with Sig at the bottom of a 15-foot tank for four minutes at a stretch was a highlight of my career. That woman is such an inspiration! Not only is she effortlessly and naturally beautiful, but her work is always so compelling. And she is such a kind special and lady. So, being able to hold hands together, acting whilst holding our breath, and doing something that very few people in the world get to do, and on a film that is so heavily anticipated -- was absolutely a highlight of my life."

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.

Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the Lightstorm Entertainment Production stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, and Kate Winslet. Screenplay by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver. Story by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver & Josh Friedman & Shane Salerno. David Valdes and Richard Baneham serve as the film's executive producers.

