Avatar: The Way of Water Passes Star Wars: The Force Awakens on All-Time Box Office Chart

Avatar: The Way of the Water is still making waves at the box office. This week, the James Cameron film passed Avengers: Infinity War and it's still climbing the charts. As of today, the film has now passed Star Wars: The Force Awakens to become the fourth-highest-grossing film of all time. According to Deadline, the sequel movie has now made nearly $2.075 billion globally, which means three of the top four grossing films were helmed by Cameron.

The top three spots in the all-time box office list belong to Avatar, Avengers: Endgame, and Titanic. Avatar: The Way of the Water is expected to surpass Titanic in the next week, but the Oscar-winning film is returning to theaters next month for its 25th anniversary, so it could earn back its spot. Next month will also see the biggest release of the new year so far, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, which could finally slow down the Avatar sequel's earnings.

What Academy Awards Was Avatar: The Way of the Water Nominated For?

The latest James Cameron film was just nominated for four Academy Awards. Avatar: The Way of the Water is up for Best Picture, Best Visual Effects, Best Sound, and Best Production Design. The first Avatar film earned nine nominations back in 2010 and took home the prizes for Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects, and Best Art Direction. For Best Picture this year, The Way of the Water is going up against Top Gun: Maverick, Everything Everywhere All of at Once, All Quiet on the Western Front, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, The Fabelmans, Tár, Triangle of Sadness, and Women Talking. For Visual Effects, the new Avatar is going up against All Quiet on the Western Front, The Batman, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Top Gun: Maverick.

Who Stars in Avatar: The Way of the Water?

The Avatar sequel features returning stars such as Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, CCH Pounder, Matt Gerald, and Sigourney Weaver. The cast for the sequels also includes several more newcomers than returning members, though, with the likes of Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, David Thewlis, Vin Diesel, and CJ Jones all set to appear as well.

