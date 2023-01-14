Avatar: The Way of Water Set to Pass The Dark Knight This Weekend

James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of the Water was released in theaters last month, and the long-awaited sequel has been crushing it at the box office, just like its predecessor. Last week, the movie hit some new milestones, beating Top Gun: Maverick to become the highest-grossing film of 2022 as well as overtaking 2019's The Lion King and 2015's Jurassic World to become the seventh-highest-grossing film of all time worldwide. The movie is currently approaching $2 billion worldwide, and it also hit a domestic milestone this week. As of Monday, the sequel has earned $566.7 million at the domestic box office, which means it has passed The Dark Knight's $534.9 million.

Currently, Avatar: The Way of the Water is the 13th-highest-grossing movie of all time in the United States and Canada. Deadline points out that when Spider-Man: No Way Home had reached this point in theaters, the movie had already reached $700 million at the domestic box office, so Cameron's movie still has some big films to beat stateside.

Currently, the movies to best domestically are Incredibles 2 ($608,581,744 million), Star Wars: The Last Jedi ($620,181,382 million), The Avengers ($623,357,910 million), Jurassic World ($652,306,625 million), Titanic ($659,363,944 million), Avengers: Infinity War ($678,815,482 million), Black Panther ($700,059,566 million), Avatar ( $785,221,649 million), Spider-Man: No Way Home ($814,115,070 million), Avengers: Endgame ($858,373,000 million), and Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($936,662,225 million). Interestingly, the Avatar sequel has already beaten many of those films worldwide.

Who Stars in Avatar: The Way of the Water?

The Avatar sequel features returning stars such as Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, CCH Pounder, Matt Gerald, and Sigourney Weaver. The cast for the sequels also includes several more newcomers than returning members, though, with the likes of Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, David Thewlis, Vin Diesel, and CJ Jones all set to appear as well.

What Is Avatar: The Way of the Water's Rotten Tomates Score?

Avatar: The Way of the Water isn't actually the highest-rated movie to be released last month. In fact, the long-awaited sequel's Rotten Tomatoes score dropped a bit since its release. Currently, the film is up on the site with a 77% critics score and a 92% audience score. ComicBook.com's Liam Crowley gave Avatar: The Way of the Water a 5 out of 5 and called it a "miraculous cinematic spectacle."

Avatar: The Way of Water is in theaters now and Avatar 3 is set to debut on December 20, 2024.