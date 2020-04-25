Avengers: Endgame Directors Joe and Anthony Russo Reveal Emotional Experience Watching the Movie With an Audience

✖

By the time Joe and Anthony Russo got to Avengers: Endgame, they had already directed three of the most well-received blockbusters set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Despite growing used to the fanfare associated with such properties, the brothers had one moment in the lead-up to Endgame that still ended up one of the most emotional times of the career. After the highest-grossing film to hit theaters first premiered to the masses, the Russos — as well as Endgame writers Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely and Marvel producers Kevin Feige and Louis D'Esposito — snuck into one showing of the flick with a regular movie-going audience.

That's where the fan reactions reassured both Russos they had made something special, even bringing them both to tears on more than one occasion. "My most treasured memory is when Ant and I, Kevin Feige, Markus & McFeely and Lou D’Esposito snuck into the Westwood Theater on opening night to watch it with an audience," Joe said in a recent interview with Deadline.

The director went on the explain he's never seen an atmosphere like that since. "We had chills all around and were brought to tears once or twice, realizing you told a story that had such binding communal impact," the director added. "It was something we’ll never forget."

Anthony compared the moment to being smack dab in the middle of a rock concert, something he and his brother know well. After all, the two pair did grow up in Cleveland, home of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. "To be in a movie theater that feels like a rock arena, I never imagined it and to be part of that energy and see the crowds experience the movie in that way with that fervor, sharing it together and feeding one another," the filmmaker said.

He concluded, "That was something I never anticipated and to see it happen on that movie…it keeps you humbled because you don’t know where art is going to take you or where movies take us. It was nice to be part of that moment."

As you well know, Endgame is the highest-grossing film to ever hit theaters. Now that they're done with Marvel Studios for the time being, the Russos — plus Markus and McFeely — have launched AGBO, a new production company. Their latest blockbuster — the Chris Hemsworth-starring Extraction — is now streaming on Netflix.

Avengers: Endgame is now streaming on Disney+.

What's your favorite Endgame moment? Think it over and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we discuss the new Star Wars Disney+ series, a Walking Dead star wanting to play MCU Wolverine, and debate Marvel getting its own major convention! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.