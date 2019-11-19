Avengers: Endgame Directors Are in Formative Stage on Keanu Reeves’ Superhero Movie Past Midnight

In a post-Avengers: Endgame world, Joe and Anthony Russo are hard at work getting their own banner — AGBO — off the ground and running. The studio has the Chadwick Boseman-starring 21 Bridges hitting theaters this weekend and before long Tom Holland’s Cherry will be unveiled to the world sometime next year. Also included in that batch of movies is a Netflix property called Past Midnight, a feature set to star Keanu Reeves in the led role. Despite being announced nearly two years ago, the Russos brothers recently revealed the movie is still in its formative stages, so don’t expect to see anything soon.

“Past Midnight’s still in a very formative stage,” Joe told Inverse during a recent 21 Bridges press junket. “So it’s probably not best to talk about it yet, but it is a fascinating script.”

When Past Midnight was first announced, Reeves was said to be in talks for the starring “vigilante superhero” character while Rick Famuyiwa (Dope) would direct. Newcomer TJ Fixman (Ratchet & Clank) initially wrote the script. Since it was first announced, little else has surfaced about the movie — Netflix is expected to distribute it as its growing slate of original feature films increases rapidly.

After having directed some of Marvel’s biggest movies — or the highest-earning movies to hit the box office — the Russos have a particular want in place should they ever decided to return to Marvel Studios. “I keep saying Secret Wars because that was one of the first books that I really fell in love with as a kid,” Joe said earlier this year. “This notion of, you know, event storytelling, and I think that’s part of the reason that we gravitate so strongly towards these event films and these ensemble films is the notion that you can contain so many different characters and so many different points of view and galvanize them around a story point is really compelling to us.”

Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images and Lionsgate