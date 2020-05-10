Avengers: Endgame Set Decorator Leslie A. Pope Dies at 65

✖

Long-time Marvel Studios collaborator Leslie A. Pope has died. The Oscar-nominated set decorator had heart surgery in February and was said to be recovering at home, before passing away this past Wednesday, according to a new report from THR. She was 65. Pope's Oscar-nominated work came in 2003 while working on Gary Ross' Seabiscuit, a nomination she shared with Jeannine Oppewall.

Since then, Pope had found a niche in the superhero genre, doing a handful of features in the past two decades, including Avengers: Endgame, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Ant-Man, Spider-Man 4, and The Amazing Spider-Man. She was awarded Excellence in Production Design nods from the Art Directors Guild for her work on Endgame and Catch Me If You Can. Disney also pushed Pope and production designer Charles Wood for Best Production Design as this year's Academy Awards.

After attending Antioch College and obtaining a degree in biology, Pope moved to New York City in 1979 to breaking into the film business with her first Hollywood credits coming in 1985 on Almost You. Outside of the Marvel mythos, Pope also earned credits on Ghostbusters, This Is 40, Django Unchained Get Him to the Greek, Funny People, and Spanglish, amongst others.

In addition to serving as a set decorator, Pope also earned four production designer credits throughout her career, two television movies — Daybreak and Women & Men 2: In Love There Are No Rules — and The Lucky Ones, Neil Burger's dramedy starring Rachel McAdams, Tim Robbins, and Michael Peña.

Pope is survived by her husband Doug and siblings Janet and William.

Cover photo by Valerie Macon/Getty Images