Early Avengers: Endgame Concept Art Gives Ronin Some Serious Mortal Kombat Vibes

As Marvel Studios is home to Hollywood's most massive franchise, it's only fitting Disney has afforded the studio an entire in-house visual development division. Led by the likes of Ryan Meinerding and Andy Park, the visual development artists are the ones on the frontlines working to develop the looks and styles of all characters we'll eventually see on-screen at one point or another. After the release of every movie, hundreds of pieces of art surfaces from the dozens of artists that work on the respective flicks, waiting until the masses have had the time to watch before revealing something that may or may not come across as a spoiler.

Now, a full year and a half after the release of Avengers: Endgame, pieces of concept art continues to surface, the latest of which has some pretty killer Mortal Kombat vibes. Shared this week by visual dev artist Wesley Burt, Jeremy Renner's Ronin could have had a very rugged look, with a suit with more sci-fi-inspired designs. In Burt's take, yellow's a much more prominent color than the gold accents featured on the final version that appeared on-screen.

One of a bunch of Ronin designs I did, he was one of the first assignments I worked on for for Marvel visdev in early 2016, and funny enough got to learn all about the snap, the 5 year time jump, and everything else over the phone call brief for Clint https://t.co/2HGLc2PNZZ pic.twitter.com/KZeMx9bDaz — Wesley Burt (@wesburt) September 16, 2020

"...he was one of the first assignments I worked on for Marvel visdev in early 2016, and funny enough got to learn all about the snap, the 5 year time jump, and everything else over the phone call brief for Clint, which, on top of design, also left me really wanting to explore his mindset wherever I could with his face/mood," Burt tweeted.

The artist then uploaded a second design, much more similar to the final product seen by millions.

this was the main concept/direction I worked on that went forward thru development to the finalized version the Costume Dept built out. Additional concepts were then made for the suit underneath the hooded jacket/vest piece, lots of which can be seen in The Art of Endgame book! pic.twitter.com/6MviaMuKEq — Wesley Burt (@wesburt) September 17, 2020

