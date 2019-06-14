‘Avengers: Endgame’ Stars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson Team Up in New Look at ‘Men in Black: International’

Sony Pictures has delivered a new look at the reunion between Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Endgame stars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson in Men in Black: International (via Fandango).

(Photo: Sony Pictures / Fandango)

Directed by F. Gary Gray (Straight Outta Compton, The Fate of the Furious), the Men in Black sequel-slash-revival pairs Hemsworth and Thompson as Agents H and M, respectively, part of a new generation of agents tasked with protecting Earth from extraterrestrial threats. It was the stars' Ragnarok chemistry that made producers seek out Hemsworth and Thompson for the continent-hopping adventure, executive producer E. Bennett Walsh explained to EW:

"We went into the project knowing the deep affection we and the fans have for Will [Smith] and Tommy [Lee Jones]," Walsh said of the original trilogy stars.

Added producer Walter F. Parkes, "The first three pictures are very dependent on Will and Tommy's particular chemistry and on the comic approach that [trilogy director] Barry [Sonnenfeld] brought. So we knew we needed performers with these vivid personalities and an inherent rapport, and luckily we could see the seeds of that in Thor."

Hemsworth's Agent H is a "legendary" member of the suit-sporting Men in Black — "one of the greatest to ever wear the suit," Parkes said — and is partnered with newcomer Agent M, the series' first leading Woman in Black and the story's "driving force."

"I didn't think we'd be back together so soon," Thompson told EW after portraying Valkyrie in Ragnarok and then Endgame. "I thought we'd probably both be in capes. So I was like, 'We're in suits?' But it's such a joy to work with him. And it's nice to know that people like seeing us together."

Men in Black: International, also starring Liam Neeson, Rebecca Ferguson, Kumail Nanjiani, and Emma Thompson, releases June 14.

