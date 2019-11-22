Avengers Fans Wish Hulk Actor Mark Ruffalo A Happy Birthday

Following his Avengers and Zodiac co-star Robert Downey Jr. kickstarting the festivities, fans around the world have begun to wish The Hulk himself, Mark Ruffalo, a happy birthday! The Academy Award nominated actor turns 52 today. Ruffalo is an acclaimed actor with over 60 credits to his name. His best known projects, outside of The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron, include Shutter Island, Zodiac, Now You See Me, and, of course, 13 Going On 30 (how could we forget that one!). He’s been nominated for two Academy Awards.

It remains to be seen when Ruffalo will appear again as Bruce Banner aka The Hulk but the actor has said he’s ready to talk to Kevin Feige about appearing in the previously announced She-Hulk series for Disney+. To date Ruffalo has appeared as the character in seven feature films (including uncredited appearances in Iron Man 3 and Captain Marvel). It’s unlikely that we’ll ever see a solo Hulk movie in the future however as Universal Studios still controls the feature film rights to his solo outings.

Ruffalo was last seen in Avengers: Endgame which is now available wherever movies are sold and to stream on Disney+. Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk. Ant-Man 3 and Blade are also without theatrical release dates.

happy birthday baby boy, you are the best pic.twitter.com/tH2zL5bPAi — gui lang ꘩ (@scottevxns) November 22, 2019

Happy Birthday to our incredible Hulk @MarkRuffalo pic.twitter.com/PQ7L4a9nNO — NotiMarvel Vzla ❤ (@Marvel_Vnzla) November 22, 2019

Also Happy Birthday to the incredible @MarkRuffalo!!! One of the best actors out there and I truly love him for speaking his mind and caring for us all. We love you Mark ❤️ Get this man his own Hulk movie #MarkRuffalo #Hulk @MarvelStudios pic.twitter.com/gkiIandn5R — watermelon sugar high 🍉 (@mads_avocado) November 22, 2019

Happy birthday to my favourite person on this planet!!!! next to Bruce banner ofc. @MarkRuffalo #HappyBirthdayMarkRuffalo pic.twitter.com/Kuy1yDYgWI — bei (@beiyanka) November 22, 2019

