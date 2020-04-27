Marvel Boss Kevin Feige Had to Tell James Gunn About Gamora's Death in Avengers: Infinity War

✖

Halfway through Avengers: Infinity War, Gamora (Zoe Saldana) gets tossed off a cliff and falls to her death; suddenly, the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise was without one of its leads. Luckily for Guardians helmer James Gunn, he was well aware of the choice long before Infinity War hit theaters. In fact, we found out because of the message being handed down directly by Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige.

During Sunday's #QuarantineWatchParty for Avengers: Infinity War, Stephen McFeely revealed it was Feige that revealed the news to Gunn instead of the Russo Brothers. After all, Gunn earned executive producer credits on both Infinity War and Endgame. McFeely and Christopher Markus — the writers behind Infinity War, Endgame, and a host of other movies from Marvel Studios — had taken over the ComicBook.com Twitter account to tweet along with the event.

Though it's fully expected for Gamora to return in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Saldana played incredibly coy about the situation in a convention appearance last summer. In the MCU, the present timeline version of the character might be dead, but thanks to the magic of time travel, a version from 2014 is now living in the present timeline.

"It all depends," Saldana said. "The technical answer is it all depends on what Marvel and James Gunn desire to do with the Guardians and with Gamora's fate. I would eventually, there's a part of me that wants her to go back, find her way back to the Guardians but there's also a part of me that wants to explore a bad Gamora. I've never seen that and she's, you know, she's considered the most lethal assassin, the most lethal woman in the galaxy so I would want to see what that wrath looks like also because it would just give me layers to sort of work on. But yeah, I want her to get back to the Guardians."

Avengers: Infinity War is coming to Disney+ on June 25th while Avengers: Endgame can be streamed there now.

