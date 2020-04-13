Avengers: Infinity War Writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely Join Quarantine Watch Party

The Quarantine Watch Party events have all been leading to this. After fans around the globe helped create a Worldwide trend, it is time to announce a most marvelous event. On April 26, Comicbook.com's Quarantine Watch Party will play host to Avengers: Infinity War. To celebrate the 1- and 2-year birthdays of Marvel's biggest films which concluded the Infinity Saga, writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely will be joining the events hosted by Brandon Davis live on Twitter to share behind-the-scenes, the filmmaker perspective, and more from their experience on the epic ensemble films which pitted the Avengers against Thanos, once and for all.

Markus and McFeely will be taking over the official ComicBook.com Twitter account (@ComicBook) beginning at 7pm ET on April 26 for Avengers: Infinity War and at 7pm ET. To tweet along and join the conversation, every tweet from the Quarantine Watch Party event will include #QuarantineWatchParty and #InfinityWar on April 26. As for Avengers: Endgame's Quarantine Watch Party, every true Marvel fan and member of the Quarantine Watch Party family knows to stay through the credits.

The writing duo will have plenty of insights to offer. The team's first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was Captain America: The First Avengers. They went on to write Thor: The Dark World, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Agent Carter, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

How does Quarantine Watch Party work? It's easy! At 7pm ET on April 26, everybody who wishes to attend the Quarantine Watch Party events presses play on their respective editions of Avengers: Infinity War -- be it a digital download, a 4K or blu-ray copy, or a Disney+ stream. Then, viewers hop on Instagram or Twitter and post using #QuarantineWatchParty and #InfinityWar with their thoughts, jokes, debates and photos showing off their at-home theater set ups!

Late to the Party? That's okay! With the film starting at 7pm ET on the dot, it is easy to join the Quarantine Watch Party late in the game. Fast forward 15 minutes and press play at 7:15pm ET, or get a later start by jumping to the 30:00 mark of the movie and press play at 7:30pm ET, and so on until you are caught up for the best live experience with everyone else!

Want to cosplay for tonight's event? Dress up, snap a pic, and share it on social media with #QuarantineWatchParty in your post for a chance to be shared on ComicBook.com's official Twitter and Instagram accounts!

The past three weeks have been loaded with special guests for Quarantine Watch Party events. The casts and directors of films including Guardians of the Galaxy, Doctor Strange, Bloodshot, Birds of Prey, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Deadpool, and more have participated, showing off awesome behind-the-scenes looks (especially in the case of Shazam!) and offering plenty of exclusive filmmaker details (like the insights from the brilliant mind of Derrickson). Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy came with now only some fun reveals about the 2014 movie and teases of Guardians Vol. 3 but also created a worldwide Twitter trend.

Be sure to stay with the Quarantine Watch Party through the credits for a surprise.

The Quarantine Watch Party will be hosted by Comicbook.com's Brandon Davis, as well as attended by other staff members including Adam Barnhardt, Evan Valentine, Megan Peters, Joseph Schmidt, and ComicBook Nation co-host Janell Wheeler.

ComicBook.com's Quarantine Watch Party for Avengers: Infinity War begins at 9pm ET on Sunday night!

