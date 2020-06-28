Avengers: Infinity War: Disney+ Reveals New Behind-the-Scenes Photos

On Friday, Avengers: Infinity War joined Disney+’s catalog of streaming Marvel Studios movies. Disney+ celebrated on Saturday by releasing new photos from the set of the film. Disney released eight pictures in total. Chris Hemsworth (Thor) and Chris Evans (Captain America) chat under umbrellas in one. Another sees Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther) standing at the forefront of Wakanda’s assembled forces. The third shows Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), giving the camera a dramatic glare. Karen Gillan (Nebula) is beside herself in another. Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) and Benedict Wong (Wong) laugh in another. Joe Russo direct Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch) in the next. Thor arrives in Wakanda in another, Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man) and Tom Holland (Spider-Man) are motion capture ready in the last.

With Infinity War’s jump from Netflix to Endgame, Ant-Man and the Wasp is the last Marvel Cinematic Universe movie still available on Netflix. All of the MCU movies sans the Spider-Man films, which are distributed by Sony, are available on Disney+.

Keep reading to see all eight photos from the set of Avengers: Infinity War. Are you going to be watching the film again now that it’s on Disney+? Let us know in the comments. Avengers: Infinity War is streaming now on Disney+

In Avengers: Infinity War, Iron Man, Thor, the Hulk and the rest of the Avengers unite to battle their most powerful enemy yet -- the evil Thanos. On a mission to collect all six Infinity Stones, Thanos plans to use the artifacts to inflict his twisted will on reality. The fate of the planet and existence itself has never been more uncertain as everything the Avengers have fought for has led up to this moment.

Avengers: Infinity War, the penultimate chapter of Marvel's Infinity Saga, was directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, and stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Don Cheadle, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Josh Brolin, and Chris Pratt.