Avengers: Infinity War Now Streaming on Disney+

The time of the Avengers on Netflix has come to an end. The streaming deal that allowed new movies from the various Disney studios to stream on Netflix concluded in 2019, and films that fell under the the final months of that deal are just now starting to make their way off of the service and onto their permanent streaming home on Disney+. On Friday, that's exactly what happened to Avengers: Infinity War. It's been on Netflix for 18 months, fulfilling its contract, so the film is now joining the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney+. It's available to stream on the Disney service now.

If you head over to Disney+ this morning, you'll see Avengers: Infinity War right there on the homepage, topping the list of newly added titles. Infinity War has also been given one of the first spots on the rotating banner at the top of the Disney+ homepage.

With Avengers: Infinity War officially exiting Netflix, only one MCU movie now remains on the service. Ant-Man and the Wasp is still available on Netflix, though that will change pretty soon, as its contract with the streaming service is set to expire in July. Once the Ant-Man sequel moves, the entire MCU will be streaming together on Disney+. Well, with the exception of Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home, which are Sony's to distribute, not Disney's.

While it isn't a movie set in the MCU, Marvel's Ghost Rider is also set to leave Netflix this month. The Nicolas Cage film, which earned itself a sequel a couple of years after its initial release, is going to be exiting Netflix on June 30th. Unlike Avengers: Infinity War, however, Ghost Rider won't be heading to Disney+.

July will actually be a big month for Disney movies leaving Netflix. Throughout July, Netflix will lose the likes of Solo: A Star Wars Story, Ant-Man and the Wasp, and Incredibles 2. The first of that list will arrive on Disney+ on July 9th, while the others will likely appear at the beginning of August.

