Marvel Had No Mandates for Guardians of the Galaxy Screen Time in Avengers: Infinity War

The amount of time Guardians of the Galaxy characters would appear in Avengers: Infinity War was "always in flux," say Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, who confirm Marvel Studios president and producer Kevin Feige did not set time limits for the Guardians' involvement in the crossover event. Guardians franchise writer-director James Gunn recently noted the cosmic characters were only "going to cameo" in Avengers 3, later Infinity War, but when Gunn was scripting Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, their role in the Avengers sequels "became something more."

"It was always in flux, as far as we know," McFeely wrote during ComicBook.com's #QuarantineWatchParty of Avengers: Infinity War when asked about the Guardians' original "cameo" roles. "Kevin Feige never gave us specific time limits or anything."

In another tweet published during Markus and McFeely's takeover of the @ComicBook Twitter account, Markus noted the screenwriting duo "always" knew the Guardians would be "more than a cameo" because Gamora (Zoe Saldana) and Nebula (Karen Gillan) are the adopted daughters of Thanos (Josh Brolin), the central character of Infinity War.

Asked if they shared any "anxieties" over handling characters crafted by Gunn, Markus responded in another tweet, "Not really. He'd set them up so well that it was just great fun to play with his toys."

Earlier versions of Infinity War scripted by Markus and McFeely exhibited another tie to 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy by including the "entire attack" on the Nova Corps, the intergalactic peacekeeping force situated on Xandar. The homeworld of Nova Prime Irani Rael (Glenn Close) was decimated off-screen when Thanos sought the Power Stone, one of the six Infinity Stones needed to achieve his mission of erasing half of all life in the universe.

