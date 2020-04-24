Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: James Gunn's Biggest Reveals From Quarantine Watch Party
Filmmaker James Gunn once again jumped into the fray of ComicBook.com's Quarantine Watch Party, returning to live-tweet his way through Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 will all of us and our fellow Marvel fans out there. As expected, Gunn offered fresh insight, hilarious anecdotes, and plenty of teases about the film and his future with the franchise, while also being refreshingly honest about the process of making a major Marvel Studios movie. We've collected some of his best tweets and thoughts from re-watching the movie.
Gunn previously participated in a Quarantine Watch Party event for Guardians of the Galaxy, sharing some excellent insights from the production which took place more than six years ago. He even offered up a fun tease of what to expect when his Guardians trilogy comes to a close with Vol. 3.
Changes to "Avengers 3"
Originally they were solely going to cameo in “Avengers 3” but by the time I was writing the screenplay for Vol 2 it became something more. #QuarantineWatchParty #GotGVol2 https://t.co/RnUH74GN0n— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 24, 2020
Dairy Queen always finds out
Dairy Queen was not product placement. I chose it for nostalgic value and because it’s logo changed drastically in the last thirty years. #QuarantineWatchParty #GotGVol2— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 24, 2020
Star Wars. Who?
Kurt Russell kept calling @prattprattpratt “Star Wars” instead of Star Lord in this scene. He couldn’t get it out of his head! 🤣#QuarantineWatchParty #GotGVol2— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 24, 2020
No studio notes my dudes
I don’t remember them (or the robot brothel) ever being brought up. Vol 2 was the easiest movie ever in terms of dealing with the studio. They gave me pretty much free reign and their notes were always well thought out. #QuarantineWatchParty #GotGVol2 https://t.co/d08C6mZba6— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 24, 2020
If you film it, they will come
I thought of that while making it!! #QuarantineWatchParty #GotGVol2 https://t.co/GO7GHFNsYc— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 24, 2020
Hitchcock influences the MCU
Nebula Gamora battle directly based on the crop duster scene in North by Northwest. #QuarantineWatchParty #GotGVol2— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 24, 2020
Pop culture is a weapon
I love Brandy but I’ve always found it such a dark, sad song. I wanted to have Ego manipulate Quill’s ego through his love for pop culture. #QuarantineWatchParty #GotGVol2— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 24, 2020
Naturally Gunn knew all about Gamora's death
Yes we talked about it a lot. #QuarantineWatchParty #GotGVol2 https://t.co/pZ8uK8c1vM— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 24, 2020
SKULLS!!
There are TONS of Easter egg skulls in that pile of Ego’s murdered children. #QuarantineWatchParty #GotGVol2— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 24, 2020
It's an autobiographical film
Coming off of the success of Vol 1 I think a lot of us were battling with our egos in one way or another - so all of Vol 2 is autobiographical in that way. #QuarantineWatchParty #GotGVol2— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 24, 2020
It's got multiple uses people
Because it had multiple uses. One would be to use it as a weapon against someone he didn’t like. #QuarantineWatchParty #GotGVol2 https://t.co/ohNfDDH3qh— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 24, 2020
GOTG V2 - The Explicit Cut
“I’m Mary Poppins, y’all!” Is the most quoted line to me from the Guardians among with “We are Groot.” I also have Rooker saying “I’m Mary Poppins, motherfuckers!” #QuarantineWatchParty #GotGVol2— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 24, 2020
The hand hug
The other thing that moves me is Nebula hugging Gamora back with only her hand. It’s something @karengillan did in rehearsals and I kept it. #QuarantineWatchParty #GotGVol2— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 24, 2020
That's deep, James
To me, Rocket having tears in his eyes in the last shot, after seeing the arrow in the sky is him seeing the possibility of God and something beyond for the first time in his life. Life is so much bigger than what he thought. #QuarantineWatchParty #GotGVol2— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 24, 2020
Severed Toe: EXPLAINED
I think he tore it off some helpless guy while he was sleeping.— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 24, 2020
