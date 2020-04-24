Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: James Gunn's Biggest Reveals From Quarantine Watch Party

Filmmaker James Gunn once again jumped into the fray of ComicBook.com's Quarantine Watch Party, returning to live-tweet his way through Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 will all of us and our fellow Marvel fans out there. As expected, Gunn offered fresh insight, hilarious anecdotes, and plenty of teases about the film and his future with the franchise, while also being refreshingly honest about the process of making a major Marvel Studios movie. We've collected some of his best tweets and thoughts from re-watching the movie.

Gunn previously participated in a Quarantine Watch Party event for Guardians of the Galaxy, sharing some excellent insights from the production which took place more than six years ago. He even offered up a fun tease of what to expect when his Guardians trilogy comes to a close with Vol. 3.

Miss out on tonight's Quarantine Watch Party? Don't worry, we've got more coming up with a joint viewing of Avengers: Infinity War on Sunday, April 26 with special guests Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely who wrote the film. They'll join host Brandon Davis live on Twitter to share behind-the-scenes details and more from their experience on the epic ensemble films which pitted the Avengers against Thanos, once and for all.

You can stream Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 now on Disney+ by clicking here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.