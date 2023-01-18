Avengers: Secret Wars Fan Art Shows Spider-Man and Wolverine Facing Off With Kang the Conqueror

Marvel Studios will launch their highly anticipated Phase 5 slate with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and the film will primarily feature Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) as its main antagonist. Kang the Conqueror is set to be the next Avengers-level threat for The Multiverse Saga, and he'll just be getting started in the Ant-Man sequel. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars are expected to feature Kang as their main villain, but the latter will more than likely feature cameos from across the multiverse. There has been rumors of Tobey Maguire and High Jackman appearing as Spider-Man and Wolverine after their respective appearances in Spider-Man: No Way Home and the upcoming Deadpool 3. One fan couldn't contain his excitement for the rumor and created an awesome piece of fan art that shows the two heroes having a stare down the villain.

An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Venomhology created a design that shows off what looks like Maguire's Spider-Man and Jackman's Wolverine staring down the big bad of The Multiverse Saga. In the fan art, Maguire wears his iconic Spidey suit while Jackman finally wears Wolverine's comic book costume. While we haven't heard anything concrete about the two actors appearing in Avengers: Secret Wars, this is sure to hype up even the most basic level of fans. You can check out the fan art below!

The next Marvel Studios film to be released will be Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quatumania. Empire Magazine recently had a chat with director Peyton Reed about how the stakes have risen going into Quantumania. "People felt like, Oh, these are fun little palate cleansers after a gigantic Avengers movie," Reed told the outlet. "For this third one, I said, 'I don't want to be the palate cleanser anymore. I want to be the big Avengers movie.'"

"I grew up a real Marvel comics nerd, and there are a handful of antagonists in the Marvel comics universe who are all-timers," Reed continued. "Loki, obviously. Doctor Doom from the Fantastic Four. And Kang the Conqueror. In conversations with Kevin Feige and Marvel, it was like, I want to put Ant-Man and Wasp up against a really formidable villain in this movie, and so we're doing Kang the Conqueror."

"In the comics, Kang has dominion over time, he's a time traveler. His situation is a little bit different in this movie, which I won't spoil for you, but he's someone who, [while] we live very linear lives, from childhood to death, Kang doesn't exist that way," the director smirked. "It struck me as interesting to take the tiniest Avengers — in some people's minds maybe the least powerful Avengers — and put them up against the most powerful force in the multiverse."

The studio describes the film as follows: "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will hit theaters on February 17th!

