Avengers: Secret Wars Fan Poster Shows Off Wolverine, Spider-Man and Iron Man Team-Up

Marvel Studios is getting ready to release a slew of projects ranging from film to streaming series, and earlier today we got some bad news about a few of their series release dates. It was revealed that Echo and other Disney+ series are getting delayed until next year, and fans haven't been taking it well. Earlier this summer, it was also revealed that both Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars were getting delayed due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Fans have been waiting since 2019 for another Avengers movie, and they likely won't get one until close to a decade later. One artist isn't trying to wait that long, so they created a new fan poster that shows Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man, and Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man at the forefront.

Avengers: Secret Wars Fan Art

An artist on Instagram who goes by the handle of @Artoftimetravel created a new fan poster that shows Jackman's Wolverine, Maguire's Spider-Man, and Downey's Iron Man at the forefront. In the fan art, all three actors get their latest costumes, and they look ready to take on Kang the Conqueror. While we don't know who will show up in Avengers: Secret Wars, this is a good concept that is sure to get fans excited. You can check out the fan art below.

Marvel Studios Producer Gives Bad News on Robert Downey Jr. Returning as Iron Man

Marvel Studios producer Stephen Broussard recently gave those who wanted Downey to reprise his Iron Man role some bad news. According to the producer, Marvel Studios is currently focusing on introducing new characters and actors into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With all that being said, it could still all be a rouse, and Downey could still show up in a future film.

"I think one of the meta-narratives of Phase Four was about new characters. It was about new people stepping into mantles," Broussard recently said. "If you look at, like, Cassie [Lang in Quantumania] getting a suit and Kate Bishop [in Hawkeye], new characters being introduced like Jack in Werewolf by Night. After these first 10 years of Marvel storytelling, torches are being passed, like with Robert Downey Jr.no longer being [on the] table and stuff like that. So it was kind of like a new generation stepping to the forefront which, again, has always happened in the comics."

Hugh Jackman will appear as Wolverine in Deadpool 3

"It's been fun," Reynolds told ET Canada about bringing Jackman out of superhero retirement. "He and I are both really excited. We've wanted to do this for a decade. So, to have this opportunity now is, I think actually weirdly, the perfect time... I never stopped [trying to recruit Jackman]. I was just pestering him like a gnat over the last many years. I believe in timing, as much as hard work and luck and all those intersections that are supposed to meet, timing is a big one as well, and I think he was ready."

Reynolds continued: "I think he was excited and what we pitched him was enough of a divergence from the character that he knows and the character that he's left behind, that it gives him something completely new to play and something that he's really excited to do."

