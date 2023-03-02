Avengers: The Kang Dynasty Writer Reveals Excitement About Actors (Exclusive)

Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame wrapped up almost ten years of storytelling with The Infinity Saga and Marvel Studios is getting ready to bring back Earth's Mightiest Heroes in full force. The studio recently released the first film in Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and it also introduces us to Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). Kang is the leading antagonist of The Multiverse Saga and he will be taking on the Avengers in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. The Kang Dynasty is being written by Quantumania scribe Jeff Loveness, and while the film doesn't even begin production anytime soon, he's already looking forward to working with a bunch of the actors in the MCU. While appearing on ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast, Loveness revealed to our very own Brandon Davis exactly which actors he's excited to work with.

"I can't say specifically. I think I'd get in trouble. I gotta get better at talking to the internet. But, like, just characters that we like? I mean, I think we're excited for the actors more than even the characters right now because we've got a really good crop of performers. We've got Florence Pugh and Jonathan Majors and Letitia Wright. We've got such a deep bench of really good actors and I think everyone is going to get their chance to shine. I cant say who, but I think we've got a deep bench and it's fun to finally put everybody into the game."

The most recent Marvel Studios project to be released will be Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quatumania. Empire Magazine recently had a chat with director Peyton Reed about how the stakes have risen going into Quantumania. "People felt like, Oh, these are fun little palate cleansers after a gigantic Avengers movie," Reed told the outlet. "For this third one, I said, 'I don't want to be the palate cleanser anymore. I want to be the big Avengers movie.'"

"I grew up a real Marvel comics nerd, and there are a handful of antagonists in the Marvel comics universe who are all-timers," Reed continued. "Loki, obviously. Doctor Doom from the Fantastic Four. And Kang the Conqueror. In conversations with Kevin Feige and Marvel, it was like, I want to put Ant-Man and Wasp up against a really formidable villain in this movie, and so we're doing Kang the Conqueror."

"In the comics, Kang has dominion over time, he's a time traveler. His situation is a little bit different in this movie, which I won't spoil for you, but he's someone who, [while] we live very linear lives, from childhood to death, Kang doesn't exist that way," the director smirked. "It struck me as interesting to take the tiniest Avengers — in some people's minds maybe the least powerful Avengers — and put them up against the most powerful force in the multiverse."

The studio describes the film as follows: "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is in theaters now!

