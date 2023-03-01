Avengers: The Kang Dynasty Writer Reveals If Fantastic Four and X-Men Will Be Included in the Film (Exclusive)

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has finally arrived into theaters and given us our first taste of what Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) is fully capable of. While the reviews for the film have been pretty negative, we're definitely going to see a lot more of the character in Loki Season 2 and eventually Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Kang has ties to almost every hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as teased in Quantumania, so fans are wondering if it will take more than the Avengers to take him down. ComicBook.con's Brandon Davis recently had the chance to talk with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty scribe Jeff Loveness on our Phase Zero podcast and he asked him if we could see the X-Men and the Fantastic Four help take on Kang. Loveness answered the question with complete honesty and revealed that those characters probably won't be appearing.

"No, I think all that stuff is pretty far away," Loveness revealed to us. "I know they're making Fantastic Four, but that's its own thing. I mean, look, I'm the biggest X-Men guy in the world. No, I think that's being saved for a bit. But, these Avengers are in trouble. They got a lot going on with Kang. They got more than enough to handle."

The most recent Marvel Studios project to be released will be Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quatumania. Empire Magazine recently had a chat with director Peyton Reed about how the stakes have risen going into Quantumania. "People felt like, Oh, these are fun little palate cleansers after a gigantic Avengers movie," Reed told the outlet. "For this third one, I said, 'I don't want to be the palate cleanser anymore. I want to be the big Avengers movie.'"

"I grew up a real Marvel comics nerd, and there are a handful of antagonists in the Marvel comics universe who are all-timers," Reed continued. "Loki, obviously. Doctor Doom from the Fantastic Four. And Kang the Conqueror. In conversations with Kevin Feige and Marvel, it was like, I want to put Ant-Man and Wasp up against a really formidable villain in this movie, and so we're doing Kang the Conqueror."

"In the comics, Kang has dominion over time, he's a time traveler. His situation is a little bit different in this movie, which I won't spoil for you, but he's someone who, [while] we live very linear lives, from childhood to death, Kang doesn't exist that way," the director smirked. "It struck me as interesting to take the tiniest Avengers — in some people's minds maybe the least powerful Avengers — and put them up against the most powerful force in the multiverse."

The studio describes the film as follows: "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is in theaters now!

